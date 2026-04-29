Rise of 'Lucky Oil' Sales Online Sparks Concerns Over Superstition and Fraud

Live-streamed sales of mystical products promising luck, control, and business success are becoming increasingly prevalent on social media, prompting warnings from JAKIM about superstition, fraud, and the potential erosion of Islamic faith.

The proliferation of live-streamed sales of so-called ' lucky oil s' or 'subjugation oils' is rapidly increasing, raising significant concerns about superstition and fraudulent practices aimed at deceiving consumers.

These products are openly marketed on various social media platforms, with sellers making bold claims about their capabilities. These purported abilities range from controlling a partner's behavior to shielding individuals from supernatural disturbances and guaranteeing immediate success in business ventures. Many vendors accompany these products with specific rituals or recitations intended to deliver 'instant results,' often charging exorbitant prices reaching hundreds of ringgit.

These sales events frequently feature testimonials from individuals who claim to have experienced dramatic positive changes after using the products. The Director-General of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), Datuk Dr. Sirajuddin Suhaimee, has expressed deep concern regarding this growing trend of promoting mystical products. He highlighted that digital platforms have become a remarkably efficient and difficult-to-control medium for the rapid spread of such content.

The claims made by these sellers often revolve around concepts like auras, inner energy, numerology, business boosters, and supernatural influence. Dr. Sirajuddin emphasized the particularly alarming aspect of combining these elements with religious phrases, emotionally charged testimonials, and aggressive marketing tactics, which can disproportionately affect vulnerable individuals. He characterized this trend as a shift from traditional sorcery to a monetized form of digital mysticism.

He further explained that these products can disseminate misleading narratives to the public regarding fundamental Islamic concepts such as reliance on God (tawakkul), divine decree (qada and qadar), sustenance (rezeki), and interpersonal relationships. Without a comprehensive and coordinated response, this phenomenon poses a risk of eroding the understanding of monotheism (tauhid) and normalizing superstitious practices within the digital ecosystem.

JAKIM consistently monitors sensitive issues related to Islamic beliefs and will escalate any content that clearly contradicts Islamic principles to the National Islamic Council (MKI) for legal opinion and guidance for the public and state authorities. JAKIM remains vigilant in monitoring content that could compromise Islamic faith and will refer any clearly contradictory material to the Muzakarah of the National Islamic Council (MKI).

The department has already issued guidelines on Islamic practices to educate Malaysian Muslims on avoiding practices that conflict with Islamic tenets, ethics, and morality. Furthermore, guidelines on superstition and charms are available to raise awareness about these harmful practices. These resources aim to provide clarity and protection against deceptive schemes that exploit religious sentiments and prey on people’s vulnerabilities.

The concern extends beyond the financial exploitation of individuals; it encompasses the potential for these practices to distort religious understanding and promote beliefs that are incompatible with core Islamic principles. JAKIM’s proactive approach includes continuous monitoring, the provision of educational resources, and collaboration with relevant authorities to address this issue effectively. The department is committed to safeguarding the integrity of Islamic faith and protecting the public from the harmful effects of superstition and fraudulent practices in the digital age.

The increasing accessibility and reach of social media necessitate a robust and multifaceted strategy to counter the spread of these misleading products and ensure that individuals are equipped with the knowledge to make informed decisions based on sound religious principles





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JAKIM Superstition Fraud Islamic Faith Digital Mysticism Lucky Oil Social Media

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