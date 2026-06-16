Ringgit Weakens Against US Dollar and Regional Currencies Following Bank of Japan Rate Hike

The Malaysian ringgit closed lower against the US dollar and several other currencies after the Bank of Japan raised its policy rate to 1.00 percent, its highest since 1995. Investor caution driven by the BOJ's tightening move, coupled with regional currency fluctuations, led to broad depreciation of the ringgit despite falling crude oil prices.

The Malaysian ringgit closed lower against the US dollar on Tuesday as market sentiment turned cautious following the Bank of Japan's decision to raise its benchmark interest rate.

This move by Japan's central bank, which increased its policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.00 percent, marked the highest level since 1995 and signaled a shift in monetary policy amid rising inflation and improving economic conditions. According to Dr. Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid, chief economist at Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd, the BOJ's tightening made investors more risk-averse despite a decline in crude oil prices, which typically supports the ringgit.

The ringgit's weakness was not limited to the US dollar; it also depreciated against several other major currencies. Against the Japanese yen, it weakened to 2.5360/5384 from 2.5283/5309. Versus the British pound, it slipped to 5.4552/4599 from 5.4355/4409. The euro saw the ringgit fall to 4.7175/7216 from 4.6987/7033.

In the regional context, the ringgit declined against the Thai baht to 12.5027/5192 from 12.4294/4474, weakened versus the Indonesian rupiah to 229.3/229.7 from 228.5/228.9, dropped against the Philippine peso to 6.74/6.75 from 6.69/6.70, and slid versus the Singapore dollar to 3.1722/1752 from 3.1580/1613. These movements reflect broader trends in currency markets where major central bank actions influence capital flows and risk appetite, affecting emerging market currencies like the ringgit.

The rise in Japan's interest rates may attract funds away from higher-yielding but riskier assets in Southeast Asia, putting downward pressure on regional currencies. Additionally, the mixed global economic outlook and expectations of further monetary tightening by other central banks continue to shape investor behavior. While lower oil prices could have provided some support to the ringgit-given Malaysia's status as a net oil exporter-the immediate reaction to the BOJ's policy shift dominated trading sentiment.

The combination of external monetary policy developments and regional currency dynamics underscores the interconnectedness of global financial markets and the sensitivity of the ringgit to international events. Market participants will likely watch for further signals from the US Federal Reserve and other major banks, as well as domestic economic data, to gauge the ringgit's future trajectory.

In summary, the ringgit's depreciation across a range of currencies highlights the prevailing cautious mood among investors as they reassess portfolios in response to changing yield differentials and growth prospects worldwide





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Ringgit Bank Of Japan Interest Rate Currency Depreciation US Dollar Japanese Yen Regional Currencies Monetary Policy Investor Caution Crude Oil Prices

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