Ringgit Strengthens Against US Dollar Supported by Ceasefire Optimism

The Malaysian ringgit showed strength against the US dollar and other major currencies at the opening, boosted by positive market sentiment following a two-week ceasefire agreement. The ringgit's performance was influenced by the US dollar index and saw varied movements against ASEAN currencies.

KUALA LUMPUR The ringgit experienced a firmer trend at the 3.97 level against the US dollar and other major currencies during Thursday's opening, primarily bolstered by a surge in market optimism. This optimism stemmed from the implementation of a two-week ceasefire, fostering a risk-on sentiment among investors and traders. At 8:00 am local time, the Malaysian ringgit saw an appreciation, reaching 3.9730/9915 against the greenback.

This performance was a considerable improvement compared to the previous day's closing figures, where it was trading at 3.9735/9785. Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid, the Chief Economist at Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd, highlighted the influence of the US dollar index (DXY). He pointed out that the DXY continued to linger below the crucial 100 mark, specifically at 99.013 this morning, marking a decline of 0.85 percent. Yesterday, the ringgit closed with a strong gain of 1.33 percent, settling at 3.9735. However, Rashid cautioned that the prevailing environment remains somewhat fragile, emphasizing the potential impact of any breaches to the ceasefire agreement. Such a development, he noted, could swiftly shift market sentiment, potentially leading to a sudden surge in crude oil prices. He stated in an interview with Bernama, Today, the USD/MYR could stay in a narrow range as traders and investors continue to observe the compliance with the ceasefire agreement. Furthermore, the ringgit showed an impressive performance against other currencies at the opening. It strengthened against the Japanese yen, rising to 2.5041/5159 from the previous close of 2.5071/5104. Additionally, it appreciated against the euro, reaching 4.6317/6533 compared to the prior close of 4.6407/6465, and it rose against the British pound, moving to 5.3202/3450 from 5.3348/3415. \The local currency's performance against ASEAN currencies presented a mixed picture. The ringgit experienced a decline against the Singapore dollar, trading at 3.1168/1316, a drop from yesterday's close of 3.1155/1199. Conversely, it appreciated against the Thai baht, reaching 12.3769/4427 compared to the prior close of 12.4056/4282. The ringgit showed a relatively stable performance against the Philippine peso, trading at 6.68/6.72, nearly unchanged from the previous 6.68/6.70. Similarly, there was little movement against the Indonesian rupiah, trading at 233.5/234.7, compared to the previous level of 233.5/233.9. This mixed performance underscores the complexities of currency trading and its sensitivity to regional and global economic factors. The interplay of risk-on sentiment, driven by the ceasefire agreement, and the overall strength of the US dollar index, created a dynamic landscape for currency traders in Kuala Lumpur. The fluctuations in exchange rates against various currencies reflect the constant evaluation of economic indicators, geopolitical developments, and investor confidence in the region and around the world. The ongoing monitoring of the ceasefire compliance and its effects on market sentiment will be critical for predicting short-term trends. \The positive sentiment stemming from the ceasefire is a significant factor driving the ringgit's performance. The expectation of stability, even for a short period, can boost investor confidence and lead to increased activity in the market. The reaction of the ringgit to the developments in the global market highlights its integration and dependency on factors outside the domestic economy. The movement of the US dollar index is one of the important external factors as the US Dollar is a global benchmark currency. The fact that the ringgit strengthened against the Japanese yen, the euro, and the British pound shows that there is a broad strengthening against major currencies. However, the slightly varied performance against the ASEAN currencies points to the existence of some regional factors at play. The ringgit’s performance against ASEAN currencies reveals a complex relationship, with some currencies performing worse and others showing improvement. This underlines the regional diversity and the importance of analyzing factors specific to each of these economies, in addition to the broader trends influencing the global financial market. The continuous monitoring of the situation and the response to any breaches of the ceasefire are crucial. The market will carefully consider how the situation evolves and the impact on the prices of oil. The market players will try to anticipate the effects on the currency market





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