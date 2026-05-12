Ringgit strengthens against major currencies, eases against US dollar

The ringgit closed higher against most major currencies, but eased versus the greenback amid expectations that firmer US inflation could reinforce the US Federal Reserve's restrictive monetary policy stance, thereby supporting demand for the US dollar. Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Rashid said that tonight's US CPI data would be closely watched by the market, with consensus estimates in headline inflation at 3.7% in April from 3.3% in the previous month. He also mentioned that the Fed may keep interest rates steady while the likelihood of an interest rate cut this year would remain low.

The ringgit closed higher against most major currencies , but eased versus the greenback amid expectations that firmer US inflation could reinforce the US Federal Reserve 's restrictive monetary policy stance .

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Rashid said that tonight's US CPI data would be closely watched by the market, with consensus estimates in headline inflation at 3.7% in April from 3.3% in the previous month. He suggested that the US Federal Reserve may keep interest rates steady while the likelihood of an interest rate cut this year would remain low





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ringgit Major Currencies US Dollar Federal Reserve Inflation Monetary Policy Stance Expected US President Donald Trump And Chinese Presiden Geopolitical Risks Meeting Interest Rates

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ringgit opens higher against US$ amid ongoing West Asia peace talksEVERY sector speaks the language of best practices. In business, the focus is on efficiency and competitiveness, in education, on quality and innovation, in public health, on saving lives and reducing long-term costs.

Read more »

Malaysian Ringgit Opens Higher Against US DollarThe ringgit opened higher against the US dollar in Kuala Lumpur on May 11, as traders appreciated the currency in anticipation of the release of Malaysia's gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter of 2026 this Friday.

Read more »

Pembangkang mengesyorkan audit menyeluruh ke atas Entiti Persekutuan (CMI) Yang Mengurus Hasil Jutaan RinggitGEORGE TOWN: The opposition has raised concerns regarding the transparency of the Malayan Chief Secretary's Department (CMI) after the Chief Opposition of the Penang State Legislative Assembly, Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff, alleged that there are still weaknesses in the financial statements and the auditing of the CMI's accounts, which handle the state's revenue millions of ringgit.

Read more »

Ringgit opens higher vs greenback, major currenciesSINGAPORE: A teenager accused of raining blows on influencer Amos Yee at an anime convention in Suntec Singapore has been charged with one count each of assault and being a public nuisance.

Read more »