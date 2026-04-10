Ringgit Strengthens Against Major and ASEAN Currencies Amid West Asia Developments

The Malaysian ringgit rose against major currencies and its ASEAN counterparts on the last trading day of the week, boosted by buying interest and cautious optimism regarding developments in West Asia. The ongoing ceasefire and potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz influenced market sentiment, but rising oil prices added some uncertainty. The ringgit appreciated against the US dollar, British pound, Japanese yen, euro, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht, and Philippine peso.

KUALA LUMPUR The ringgit experienced a surge against major and ASEAN currencies on the final trading day of the week, fueled by consistent buying interest and a cautiously optimistic outlook regarding developments in West Asia . According to Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd's chief economist, Afzanizam Rashid, market focus remained firmly fixed on the unfolding situation in Iran. The ongoing ceasefire and the potential for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen continued to shape market sentiment.

However, he also noted that a degree of uncertainty had pushed oil prices upward, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude oil prices climbing, respectively, by 1.73% and 1.83% to US$99.56 (RM394.76) per barrel and US$97.69 (RM387.34) per barrel. This rise in oil prices, coupled with other global factors, played a crucial role in influencing currency market dynamics. \Furthermore, the US Dollar Index (DXY) saw a slight increase, edging up 0.11% to reach 98.932 points. It's worth noting that the DXY has remained below the crucial 100-point threshold for several days preceding this market movement. Afzanizam Rashid emphasized that currency markets were actively responding to these multifaceted developments, showcasing the intricate interplay between geopolitical events and financial markets. Despite the weakness of most regional currencies against the US dollar, the ringgit maintained its upward trajectory throughout the trading day. This suggests a strengthening in the ringgit's position relative to its regional peers, indicating positive investor confidence. The resilience of the ringgit in the face of broader regional trends underscores its inherent strength and the influence of specific factors, such as the buying interest that supported it. The ringgit's performance against key global currencies provided further insights into market sentiment and its perceived value relative to other established currencies. \At the close of trading, the local currency exhibited a robust performance, appreciating against a range of major currencies. Against the US dollar, the ringgit traded at 3.9625/3.9680 compared to 3.9795/3.9845 at the previous day's close. Its gains extended to other significant currencies, appreciating against the British pound to 5.3248/5.3322 from 5.3337/5.3404, improving against the Japanese yen to 2.4882/2.4918 from 2.5028/2.5061, and strengthening against the euro to 4.6401/4.6465 from 4.6457/4.6515 at yesterday’s close. In addition to these gains against major currencies, the ringgit also demonstrated strength against ASEAN currencies. It appreciated versus the Singapore dollar to 3.1093/3.1139 from 3.1204/3.1246, accumulated against the Indonesian rupiah to 231.6/232.0 from 232.8/233.2, increased against the Thai baht to 12.3289/12.3525 from 12.3976/12.4201, and improved against the Philippine peso to 6.60/6.62 from 6.66/6.67 previously. This robust performance across multiple currency pairs reflects a strengthening of the ringgit's position in the global financial landscape and indicates a positive trend for the Malaysian economy. This strong performance on the last trading day of the week signals a positive shift in market sentiment towards the ringgit





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