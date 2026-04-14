Ringgit Rebounds Against US Dollar on Iran Negotiation Hopes

The Malaysian ringgit strengthened against the US dollar, buoyed by positive sentiment stemming from potential US-Iran talks. However, the ringgit showed mixed performance against other major currencies.

KUALA LUMPUR The Malaysian ringgit experienced a significant upswing at the opening of trading today, gaining 135 basis points to reach the 3.96 level against the US dollar. This positive movement was primarily fueled by an improved global risk sentiment, which stemmed from expectations surrounding potential second-round negotiations between the United States and Iran .

At the commencement of trading at 8 am, the ringgit had appreciated to 3.9600/9715 against the US dollar, a notable improvement compared to its closing position on Monday, which was at 3.9735/9805.

Dr. Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid, the Chief Economist at Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd, offered insights into the underlying factors driving this currency rebound. He highlighted recent developments in the global oil market as a key influence. Specifically, news suggesting the possibility of a second round of negotiations between the US and Iran in the near future had a noticeable impact. This news contributed to a decline in the prices of both West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude oil, with prices falling below the US$100 per barrel mark. This development has injected optimism into the market.

Dr. Mohd Afzanizam stated that the news ignited hope for an amicable resolution, acknowledging the potential for the situation to remain complex and challenging. The shifting dynamics in the global market have prompted a reassessment of investor sentiment, influencing currency valuations and contributing to the ringgit's upward trajectory.

Furthermore, Dr. Mohd Afzanizam delved into the performance of the US dollar, which is typically viewed as a safe-haven currency. He pointed out that the yields on both the two-year and ten-year US Treasury bonds had experienced a decrease, declining by two basis points to 3.77% and 4.29% respectively. In parallel, the US Dollar Index (DXY) saw a reduction of 0.23%, settling at 98.425 points. These indicators collectively suggest a shift towards a risk-on environment, although Dr. Mohd Afzanizam cautioned that this sentiment might remain tentative given the fluid nature of the ongoing negotiations.

Regarding the ringgit's anticipated performance for the day, he projected a slight rebound, while also suggesting that it was likely to remain within a narrow trading range, fluctuating between RM3.96 and RM3.98. The currency's behavior is closely tied to the broader global economic landscape, with fluctuations in investor sentiment, geopolitical developments, and movements in major currency markets all contributing to its day-to-day performance. This intricate interplay between various factors creates a dynamic environment for the ringgit, requiring careful monitoring and analysis by market participants. The ringgit's strength against the US dollar also indicates a relative weakening of the US dollar in the global currency market, which is also reflected in the falling US Treasury yields and the decline in the US Dollar Index.

Despite the ringgit's positive performance against the US dollar, its performance against a basket of major currencies presented a mixed picture at the opening. Except for its performance against the Japanese yen, the ringgit was generally weaker against other major currencies. The ringgit depreciated against the British pound, falling to 5.3515/3671 from its previous value of 5.3360/3454. It also weakened against the euro, trading at 4.6589/6725 compared to 4.6434/6516 at the previous close.

However, the local currency showed more strength when compared to several ASEAN currencies. Excluding its performance against the Thai baht, the ringgit appreciated against its ASEAN counterparts. The ringgit saw an increase against the Singapore dollar, moving to 3.1105/1205 from 3.1145/1205. It also gained ground against the Indonesian rupiah, trading at 231.5/232.3 compared to 232.2/232.8 and rose against the Philippine peso, reaching 6.58/6.60 from 6.60/6.62 at the previous day's close.

These diverse movements across different currency pairs illustrate the complex nature of the currency market, where various factors influence the relative strength and weakness of a currency. The performance of the ringgit underscores its sensitivity to global economic and geopolitical events. The Singapore central bank's tightening of monetary policy in light of the Iran war's implications on price risks further highlights the interplay between regional dynamics and currency valuations. These developments continue to shape trading strategies and market forecasts in the currency market.





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