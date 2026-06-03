Ringgit Opens Slightly Weaker Against US Dollar Amid Strong US Data and Middle East Tensions

The Malaysian ringgit began the session lower versus the US dollar following robust US economic indicators and ongoing concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, while showing gains against other major and regional currencies.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian ringgit opened slightly weaker against the US dollar on Wednesday as strong US economic data and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East kept the greenback supported.

The local currency opened at 3.9680/3.9725 compared to last Friday's closing rate of 3.9625/3.9670 after a two-day holiday break for the King's Birthday and Wesak Day. According to Afzanizam Rashid, chief economist at Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd, the US Dollar Index held firm following upbeat US manufacturing data and a higher-than-expected number of job openings, both signaling economic resilience. This strength may reduce the likelihood of near-term interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, further underpinning the dollar.

Meanwhile, concerns about a possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz added risk aversion in global markets, keeping investors cautious and limiting the ringgit's upside. While the ringgit softened against the US dollar, it gained ground against several other major and regional currencies. Against the British pound, it appreciated to 5.3378/5.3438 from 5.3447/5.3527; versus the euro, it strengthened to 4.6112/4.6164 from 4.6323/4.6392; and against the Japanese yen, it rose to 2.4802/2.4831 from 2.4961/2.5000.

Regionally, the ringgit improved against the Singapore dollar to 3.0990/3.1028 and against the Thai baht to 12.1346/12.1546. It remained nearly steady against the Indonesian rupiah at 222.4/222.7 and edged higher versus the Philippine peso to 6.43/6.44. The overall trend reflects a cautious market environment where the ringgit's movement is largely dictated by external factors, particularly US dollar dynamics and geopolitical risks.

Traders anticipate a range-bound performance for the local currency until clearer cues emerge on US monetary policy and Middle East stability





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Ringgit US Dollar US Economic Data Federal Reserve Middle East Tensions Strait Of Hormuz Currency Market Malaysia Forex Bank Muamalat Afzanizam Rashid

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