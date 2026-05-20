Ringgit Finesses Against US Dollar as Malaysian Trade Records High, Boosted by Strong Exports

The Malaysian ringgit strengthened against the US dollar as market sentiment improved, driven by strong exports of electrical and electronic (E&E) products. The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) reported that Malaysia's trade maintained strong momentum in April despite geopolitical uncertainties, with exports and imports reaching record highs. The Malaysian ringgit appreciated versus the Japanese yen, the euro, and the Singapore and Thai baht, while remaining flat against the Philippine peso and weakened against the Indonesian rupiah. Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid attributed the rise to the situation in West Asia and geopolitical risks, as well as higher inflation rates globally.

The ringgit strengthened against the US dollar as market sentiment improved, driven mainly by the higher export figures and strong growth momentum in Malaysia 's trade.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry reported that exports extended their growth momentum for the 10th consecutive month, surging 36.9 per cent to a record RM182.74 billion. Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid attributed the rise to the situation in West Asia remaining unresolved, as well as geopolitical risks.

The local currency traded mixed against regional peers, rising against the Singapore dollar and the Thai baht, while remaining flat against the Philippine peso and weakened against the Indonesian rupiah. The ringgit appreciated versus the Japanese yen and the euro at the closing session on May 20, 2026





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Ringgit US Dollar Trade Performance Malaysia Export Figures Strong Growth Momentum In Trade Strong Exports Of Electrical And Electronic (E Higher Export Figures Ministery Of Investment Trade And Industry (MITI) Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd Chief Economist Dr Situation In West Asia Geopolitical Risks Higher Inflation Rates Globally

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