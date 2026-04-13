Ringgit Falls Against US Dollar Amidst West Asia Uncertainty and Strait of Hormuz Concerns

The Malaysian ringgit closed lower against the US dollar due to uncertainties stemming from stalled US-Iran talks and a planned blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This news analyzes the impact of geopolitical events on currency values and forecasts potential inflationary pressures.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian ringgit experienced a downturn against the US dollar on Monday, influenced by escalating uncertainties in West Asia, according to a financial analyst. The local currency's value depreciated, concluding the trading day at 3.9735/9805 against the US dollar, a decline from the previous Friday's closing rate of 3.9625/9680.

The primary catalyst for this shift was the failure of US-Iran negotiations to yield an agreement, as reported, despite extensive discussions held in Islamabad, Pakistan. This impasse led to US President Donald Trump's announcement of a blockade targeting the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command subsequently confirmed its intention to implement the blockade, restricting all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports, effective April 13 at 10 am Eastern US Time (1400 GMT). Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid, the chief economist at Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd, attributed the ringgit's weakness to the stalled US-Iran talks over the weekend and the consequential plan to block the Strait of Hormuz. These developments sparked worries about potential disruptions in oil and gas supplies, which could exacerbate inflationary pressures. He stated that Trump's decision to blockade the Strait of Hormuz has intensified concerns regarding potential oil and gas shortages, forecasting further upward pressure on inflation in the foreseeable future. The ringgit's performance mirrored a broader trend of depreciation against a range of major currencies. These global economic pressures have created an environment of market volatility and investor caution, further impacting currency valuations. Throughout the day, the ringgit exhibited a generally downward trend against a basket of leading currencies. It recorded a decrease against the British pound, settling at 5.3360/3454 compared to 5.3248/3322 from the prior close, and showed a weakening trend against the euro, closing at 4.6434/6516, down from 4.6401/6465. Conversely, the ringgit saw an appreciation against the Japanese yen, improving to 2.4875/4920 from the previous close of 2.4882/4918. The local currency also experienced a decrease against the Singapore dollar, trading at 3.1145/1205, down from 3.1093/1139, and depreciated against the Indonesian rupiah, ending at 232.2/232.8, down from 231.6/232.0. Conversely, the ringgit saw an increase against the Thai baht, moving to 12.3202/3503 from 12.3289/3525. Against the Philippine peso, the ringgit remained relatively unchanged, trading at 6.60/6.62. This mixed performance underscores the complex interplay of geopolitical events, commodity markets, and global economic sentiment in determining currency values





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