Ringgit Extends Gains Amid Strong Domestic Sentiment and Anticipation of Q1 2026 GDP Data

The Malaysian ringgit strengthened against the US dollar and other major currencies on Friday, supported by firm domestic sentiment and anticipation of the first-quarter 2026 GDP advance estimate. Experts expect the ringgit to hold around RM3.95, with positive GDP data and improved global risk sentiment potentially further underpinning its value.

The Malaysian ringgit demonstrated continued strength on Friday, appreciating against both the United States dollar and a basket of other major global currencies. This upward momentum is attributed to a robust domestic market sentiment, with investors keenly anticipating the release of Malaysia's advance estimate for first-quarter 2026 gross domestic product ( GDP ) scheduled for release at noon.

The anticipated GDP figures are expected to provide further support for the local currency, bolstering its position in the foreign exchange market. As of 8 am, the ringgit had advanced to trade at 3.9505/9565 against the greenback, a notable improvement from its closing position of 3.9520/9560 on Thursday. This strengthening trend underscores a positive outlook for the Malaysian economy. Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr. Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid shared his insights, projecting that the ringgit is likely to maintain its position around the RM3.95 mark for the remainder of the day. The primary focus for market participants is the forthcoming advance estimate for 1Q 2026 GDP. Current median forecasts project a GDP growth of 5.5%, a slight moderation from the 6.3% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025. Dr. Afzanizam highlighted that positive GDP data would undoubtedly serve to bolster the ringgit, reinforcing its current gains. On a broader international stage, he noted that a prevailing sense of optimism regarding potential secondary talks between the United States and Iran, coupled with the prospect of a lasting ceasefire, could significantly enhance global risk sentiment. Such an improvement in risk appetite would typically benefit emerging market currencies, with the Malaysian ringgit being a key beneficiary of this positive global economic outlook. The currency's strength was evident across various currency pairs, as it strengthened against the British pound to 5.3431/3512 from 5.3506/3560, rose versus the euro to 4.6537/6608 from 4.6551/6598, and also gained against the Japanese yen to 2.4812/4851 from 2.4848/4874. Further demonstrating its resilience, the ringgit climbed against the Singapore dollar to 3.1026/1078 from 3.1069/1103, appreciated versus the Thai baht to 12.3222/3502 from 12.3473/3664, and showed a marginal increase against the Philippine peso, trading at 6.58/6.60 compared to 6.59/6.60 on Thursday. It remained stable against the Indonesian rupiah, holding at 230.5/230.9. This sustained appreciation of the ringgit reflects a confluence of positive domestic economic indicators and favorable international developments. The anticipation of strong GDP figures for the first quarter of 2026 signals a healthy and growing Malaysian economy, instilling confidence among investors and driving demand for the local currency. Furthermore, a more optimistic global geopolitical landscape, characterized by potential diplomatic breakthroughs and a reduced perception of risk, directly translates into increased investment flows into emerging markets. The ringgit's ability to strengthen against a diverse range of major currencies, including the US dollar, British pound, euro, and Japanese yen, highlights its increasing robustness and its capacity to attract foreign capital. The performance against regional currencies like the Singapore dollar, Thai baht, and Philippine peso also indicates strong intra-regional economic ties and confidence in Malaysia's economic trajectory. While the ringgit remained flat against the Indonesian rupiah, its overall strong performance across multiple currency pairs paints a picture of economic resilience and positive market sentiment. The market will be closely watching the GDP data release for further confirmation and potential catalysts for sustained ringgit strength in the coming trading sessions. The positive narrative surrounding Malaysia's economic prospects, coupled with a more stable global environment, provides a strong foundation for the ringgit's continued appreciation





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