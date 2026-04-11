Ringgit Expected to Strengthen Further Next Week Amid West Asia Developments

The Malaysian ringgit is projected to continue its upward trajectory, potentially breaking the 3.95 level, driven by cautious optimism regarding developments in West Asia. Market sentiment remains influenced by the situation in Iran, ceasefire talks, and economic data from the US.

Economists predict the Malaysia n ringgit will continue its upward trend next week, potentially surpassing the 3.95 level, driven by cautious optimism surrounding developments in West Asia . Market sentiment remains heavily influenced by the situation in Iran, particularly the ongoing ceasefire and the possibility of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, according to experts.

Analysts are closely monitoring speeches by United States Federal Reserve officials for insights into the conflict's economic impact, alongside recent mixed economic data releases, which further contribute to market volatility and uncertainty. The geopolitical landscape, coupled with fluctuating economic indicators, creates a complex environment for currency trading, with investors carefully evaluating risks and opportunities.\Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd anticipates a cautious approach from the markets, recommending restraint in taking aggressive long positions on the ringgit until tangible progress emerges from the Islamabad peace talks involving the US and Iran. The fragile ceasefire and Israeli opposition to diplomatic efforts complicate the path towards a broader agreement, while ongoing military tensions in Lebanon increase the risk of re-escalation, maintaining a heightened risk premium for the Strait of Hormuz. The investment bank projects the ringgit to fluctuate within the 4.00-4.05 range, as geopolitical skepticism is expected to outweigh any temporary relief. However, a move towards the 3.95 level is considered possible if de-escalation efforts prove successful. This forecast reflects the delicate balance between positive developments and underlying uncertainties in the region, which will continue to shape the ringgit's performance.\During the past week, the ringgit experienced a surge in value against both major and ASEAN currencies, fueled by consistent buying interest and the cautious optimism surrounding developments in West Asia. Against the US dollar, the ringgit closed on Friday at 3.9625/9680, a notable improvement from the previous week's closing of 4.0295/0350. The local currency also demonstrated strength against a basket of major currencies, including the British pound, Japanese yen, and euro, further highlighting its positive momentum. Furthermore, the ringgit gained ground against its ASEAN counterparts, appreciating against the Singapore dollar, Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah, and Philippine peso. These gains underscore the ringgit's resilience and its ability to capitalize on the prevailing market conditions, while also pointing to the broader economic and political dynamics at play in the region. The positive performance of the ringgit reflects positive sentiment in the Malaysian economy and investor confidence, potentially attracting further investment





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Ringgit to Stay Upward Amid West Asia Developments, Could Breach 3.95 LevelThe Malaysian ringgit is projected to maintain its upward trend next week and potentially break the 3.95 level due to cautious optimism surrounding West Asia developments, according to economists. Market sentiment is heavily influenced by the situation in Iran, the ceasefire, and the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts also suggest that speeches by US Federal Reserve officials and economic data will be closely watched. The ringgit gained against major currencies this week.

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