Ringgit ends week higher against US dollar

The ringgit rose against the US dollar and several other major currencies, boosted by renewed risk appetite following reports of a possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit ended the week higher against the US dollar today, supported by renewed risk appetite following reports of a possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Abdul Rashid told Bernama that the development boosted investor confidence and eased concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supplies. He said that, as a result, crude oil prices retreated, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude trading around US$88 (RM348.92) and US$93 (RM368.75) per barrel, respectively. At 6pm, the local currency rose to 3.9625/3.9670 against the greenback from yesterday's close of 3.9770/3.9805.

Back home, the ringgit also traded higher against a basket of major currencies. It rose against the British pound to 5.3165/5.3225 from 5.3272/5.3319 at yesterday's close, improved against the euro to 4.6127/4.6180 from 4.6181/4.6222, and increased versus the Japanese yen to 2.4874/2.4904 from 2.4947/2.4970.

Meanwhile, the local currency traded mostly higher against regional peers. It appreciated versus the Singapore dollar to 3.1010/3.1048 from 3.1085/3.1115 at yesterday's close, but eased against the Thai baht to 12.1732/12.1926 from 12.1613/12.1773 previously. The ringgit was higher against the Indonesian rupiah at 221.6/221.9 from 222.8/223.1 and was firmer compared with the Philippine peso at 6.43/6.44 from 6.45/6.46 yesterday





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