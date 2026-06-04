Ringgit ends lower against US dollar amid rising fuel prices

The ringgit depreciated against the US dollar on Thursday due to cautious sentiment over rising fuel prices unresolved geopolitical tensions and global trade uncertainties The local currency traded lower against a basket of major currencies and regional peers except for the Indonesian rupiah

KUALA LUMPUR The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar on Thursday on cautious sentiment over rising fuel prices unresolved geopolitical tensions and global trade uncertainties At 6 pm the local currency depreciated to 40095/40140 against the greenback from Wednesday's close of 39955/39990 Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Rashid said elevated fuel prices are expected to exert upward pressure on global inflation as a truce in the Iran war remains elusive Hence traders and investors have become more edgy with fuel prices expected to remain elevated In addition the US' trade protectionist policies are here to stay leading to further anxiety in market sentiment he told Bernama On June 2 2026 the Office of the United States Trade Representative USTR published its findings under the Section 301 investigation into alleged forced labour involving Malaysia and proposed a 10 tariff on Malaysian goods upon the expiry of the tariff imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act 1974 on July 24 2026 The Ministry of Investment Trade and Industry MITI noted that no final tariff determination has been made against Malaysia as the proposed 10 tariff remains subject to the USTR's ongoing investigation and formal determination The ringgit also traded lower against a basket of major currencies It eased against the British pound to 53872/53932 from 53727/53775 slid against the euro to 46610/46663 from 46400/46440 and slipped versus the Japanese yen to 25081/25111 from 25005/25027 at yesterday's close The local currency traded mostly lower against regional peers It retreated versus the Singapore dollar to 31241/31279 from 31164/31193 eased against the Thai baht to 122708/122903 from 121825/121988 and weakened against the Philippine peso to 650/652 from 647/648 However it was higher against the Indonesian rupiah at 2221/2224 versus 2223/2227 at Wednesday's clos.

KUALA LUMPUR The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar on Thursday on cautious sentiment over rising fuel prices unresolved geopolitical tensions and global trade uncertainties At 6 pm the local currency depreciated to 40095/40140 against the greenback from Wednesday's close of 39955/39990 Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Rashid said elevated fuel prices are expected to exert upward pressure on global inflation as a truce in the Iran war remains elusive Hence traders and investors have become more edgy with fuel prices expected to remain elevated In addition the US' trade protectionist policies are here to stay leading to further anxiety in market sentiment he told Bernama On June 2 2026 the Office of the United States Trade Representative USTR published its findings under the Section 301 investigation into alleged forced labour involving Malaysia and proposed a 10 tariff on Malaysian goods upon the expiry of the tariff imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act 1974 on July 24 2026 The Ministry of Investment Trade and Industry MITI noted that no final tariff determination has been made against Malaysia as the proposed 10 tariff remains subject to the USTR's ongoing investigation and formal determination The ringgit also traded lower against a basket of major currencies It eased against the British pound to 53872/53932 from 53727/53775 slid against the euro to 46610/46663 from 46400/46440 and slipped versus the Japanese yen to 25081/25111 from 25005/25027 at yesterday's close The local currency traded mostly lower against regional peers It retreated versus the Singapore dollar to 31241/31279 from 31164/31193 eased against the Thai baht to 122708/122903 from 121825/121988 and weakened against the Philippine peso to 650/652 from 647/648 However it was higher against the Indonesian rupiah at 2221/2224 versus 2223/2227 at Wednesday's clos





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ringgit US Dollar Fuel Prices Global Trade Uncertainties Geopolitical Tensions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ringgit slips against dollar as strong US data dims Fed rate-cut hopesKUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The ringgit opened slightly lower against the US dollar on Wednesday as better-than-expected United States (US) economic data and uncertainty in West Asia...

Read more »

Ringgit Ends Lower Against US Dollar Amid Volatile Currency MarketsThe ringgit depreciated against the US dollar due to concerns over US tariffs resurfacing, leading to a higher cost of doing business for US businesses and potentially reconfiguring the global supply chain.

Read more »

Ringgit softens on resurfacing US tariff concerns, trades lower against major currenciesKUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The ringgit ended lower today against the American dollar amid volatile currency markets as concerns over US tariffs resurfaced.At 6 pm, the local currency...

Read more »

Ringgit closes lower amid renewed US tariff concernsThe US move to impose additional tariffs on 60 economies over forced labour signals that protectionist trade policies will continue to shape the global economy, raising fresh concerns, says an analyst.

Read more »