Ringgit Edges Higher on Ceasefire Hopes, Mixed Performance Against ASEAN Currencies

The Malaysian ringgit closed marginally higher against the US dollar, buoyed by optimism surrounding a potential Middle East ceasefire. While the ringgit gained against major currencies like the Japanese yen, euro, and British pound, its performance was mixed against ASEAN currencies. The market is also reacting to US economic data, including a stronger-than-expected non-farm payrolls report, alongside concerns about the US labor force participation rate. The potential for the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy later this year is also being considered.

KUALA LUMPUR The ringgit closed marginally higher against the US dollar on Monday, fueled by positive sentiment surrounding a potential Middle East ceasefire agreement. This optimism lifted risk appetite in the market, contributing to the local currency's slight appreciation. According to Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd's chief economist Afzanizam Rashid, reports indicate that the US, Iran, and mediators are actively formulating plans for a 45-day ceasefire.

This proposed ceasefire could facilitate the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping lane. While specific details of the agreement remain uncertain, the mere prospect of a ceasefire has injected a dose of optimism into financial markets, leading to the ringgit's modest gains against the US dollar. This positive shift suggests that the market is reacting favorably to geopolitical developments that may reduce uncertainty and promote stability in the region, which is often a key driver for currency valuations. The ringgit's performance reflects investor confidence, though the movement was relatively small, illustrating the cautious approach many traders are currently adopting, given the complexities of the global financial landscape. Economic analysts will likely be watching the situation closely to discern the longevity of this positive trend. The dynamics of the Middle East and its relationship with global oil prices, which can significantly influence investor sentiment, will be crucial factors in the ringgit's performance.\Furthermore, market observers are also scrutinizing key economic data releases from the United States, including the latest non-farm payrolls report. While the March NFP figures came in stronger than expected at 178,000, signaling job growth, the data’s volatility is a concern. The contraction in February's employment numbers widened from an initial estimate of 92,000 to 133,000. Afzanizam noted that the revisions to the prior month's data could muddy the overall employment picture, leading to increased uncertainty. Moreover, the US labor force participation rate (LFPR) has declined for the fourth consecutive month, reaching 61.9%. This downward trend indicates that a smaller proportion of the American population is actively engaged in the labor market. Such a development may strengthen the argument for the Federal Reserve to consider easing its monetary policy later this year. The anticipation of potential rate cuts, as a response to perceived economic weaknesses, often affects currency values. The market's reaction also suggests that investors are considering whether the Fed's stance may change in the near future and what effect this might have on the dollar's value. Data discrepancies and changing labor market participation, therefore, contribute to the complex interplay of economic factors that influence currency movements, including the ringgit's performance.\At the close of trading, the ringgit exhibited a generally positive trend against a basket of major currencies. It strengthened against the greenback, reaching 4.0245/4.0320 compared to the previous close of 4.0295/4.0350. The ringgit also appreciated against the Japanese yen, trading at 2.5241/2.5290, up from 2.5247/2.5285 the previous Friday. It also showed gains against the euro, with rates moving to 4.6483/4.6570, better than the earlier 4.6513/4.6576. Moreover, the local currency improved versus the British pound, closing at 5.3305/5.3404, compared to 5.3326/5.3399 previously. However, the ringgit's performance was mixed against ASEAN currencies. It saw marginal decreases against the Singapore dollar, and the Philippine peso, also slipping against the Thai baht. It did, however, rise against the Indonesian rupiah. The overall currency performance demonstrates the complex interplay of international factors affecting the ringgit's valuation. Market participants will continue to monitor global developments, economic indicators, and geopolitical events that may further influence the ringgit's future trajectory





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