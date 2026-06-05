Rights Group Raises Concerns Over Caning of Young Couples in Terengganu

Rights group SIS Forum (Malaysia) has raised concerns over the caning of two young couples for shariah offences in Terengganu, citing concerns regarding proportionality, dignity, rehabilitation, and the broader purpose of punishment within the justice system.

Petalining Jaya: Rights group SIS Forum (Malaysia) has raised concerns about the caning of two young couples for shariah offences in Terengganu after they were unable to pay the fines imposed and had no lawyers representing them in court.

SIS Forum said the caning sentence for both couples is scheduled to be carried out on June 7 at Marang Prison. It said recent developments, including the two cases, highlighted concerns regarding proportionality, dignity, rehabilitation, and the broader purpose of punishment within the justice system. Many individuals charged under morality-related offences lack adequate legal advice, are unfamiliar with court procedures, or feel pressured to plead guilty without fully understanding the wider implications of their pleas and sentencing options.

The first couple were fined RM3,000 each and imposed three strokes of the cane by the Terengganu shariah high court on May 13 after pleading guilty to a charge of khalwat, or close proximity, for the second time. The other couple pleaded guilty on May 17 to an offence of preparation for sexual intercourse outside marriage and were each sentenced to four strokes of the rotan by the same court after being unable to pay a fine.

SIS Forum said those unable to pay fines frequently face imprisonment, while individuals from lower-income and vulnerable backgrounds often bear the harshest consequences of enforcement practices. These cases come amid a series of developments that raise broader concerns about the increasing use and normalisation of caning within Terengganu's shariah legal system.

SIS Forum pointed out that in November 2025, the state government gazetted nine mosques throughout the state as official venues for carrying out caning sentences and announced plans to expand the practice to other public spaces, including recreational parks, public squares and markets. The increasing focus on punishment, surveillance, and public morality enforcement also raises broader concerns regarding fear-based enforcement, exposure, humiliation and public spectacle.

Justice, dignity, and compassion must prevail SIS Forum questioned whether such enforcement approaches are consistent with the broader Islamic principles of justice, dignity, compassion, and the prevention of harm. It emphasised that Islamic legal traditions have long distinguished between private moral failings and public harm.

It stressed that shariah criminal laws and their enforcement mechanisms must remain consistent with constitutional protections of the rights to life, personal liberty and property, as well as Malaysia's broader commitments to justice, equality, and human dignity. The extensive circulation of identities, personal details, images and commentary across media and social media platforms highlights how quickly deeply personal matters can become a national spectacle.

The speed at which such cases are amplified through sensational headlines, viral content, and outrage-driven commentary reflects an increasingly punitive environment in which humiliation itself becomes part of the punishment





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SIS Forum Terengganu Caning Shariah Offences Human Rights

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