RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026: A Celebration of Joy and Pleasure Amongst Gardening Excellence

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 celebrated its opening day with over 150,000 visitors eager to explore the 30 competing gardens and exhibits. Among the highlights was 'Aphrodite's Hothouse', which ignited controversy and raised questions about the normally genteel world of gardening. Meanwhile, an 'extraordinary' 6ft elephant, wearing a 'drab' cloth, took the energies away, during the ongoing show.

The UK's top flower show, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, celebrated its opening day on May 18, 2026, with over 150,000 visitors expected. Among the 30 competing gardens, Patrick Clarke's Children's Society garden stood out, providing a peaceful space for teenagers.

James Whiting's exhibit, Aphrodite's Hothouse, was a striking alternative, focusing on pleasures rather than the usual elegance of gardens. Another eye-catching attraction was the 'Gaia' garden, created from felled trees representing Mother Nature, symbolizing the power of nature to protect





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 Garden Expo UK Flowers Joy Pleasure Controversy Elephant

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kama'atann: Paitan Winna Volunteer Takes Talent Show TitleCandycyci Liakim, a 25-year-old woman from Paitan, took the district-level Kaamatan celebration's top prize, RM10,000, a crown, sash, trophy, and more ceremonial flowers than anyone realistically needs. She is set to compete against her twin sister, Caesyzizi Liakim, for the state-level Unduk Ngadau finals in Penampang.

Read more »

Cultural Heritage of Flower Bath Thrives at Iconic Kota Bharu MarketThe business was passed down from her late mother, who once sold flowers door to door on a small scale, catering to various communities, including the Chinese and Siamese, for religious and traditional rituals. She says even as time passes and modern products become more widely available, demand for traditional flowers and herbs has continued to increase steadily, particularly over the past 20 years.

Read more »

Watches that stole the show at Watches and Wonders 2026May 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Eddie Nketia ⁠has promised to run 100 metres under 10 seconds in ⁠legal conditions this season after going under the symbolic mark with ‌the help of an illegal wind for the second time in two months in Nebraska on Sunday.

Read more »

Flower Growers in Cameron Highlands Face Blooming Crisis Due to Persistent RainsNews report highlighting the impact of persistent rain on flower growers in Cameron Highlands, affecting crop sizes, driving up costs, and weakening demand.

Read more »