Reviving Neglected Lift Lobbies in PPR Housing Complexes

Think City's initiative brought PPR Kg Baru Hicom and PPR Lembang Subang 1 residents together to create vibrant community spaces, while improving living conditions and safety.

Think City launched a cleanliness and cheerfulness competition in PPR Kg Baru Hicom and PPR Lembah Subang 1 to revive neglected lift lobbies . Residents were provided with RM500 to refurbish their lobbies, and a resident-driven platform called Forum Komuniti was created to come up with a shared vision.

The project included a modest investment of a few hundred ringgit, some encouragement and a friendly competition. The refurbished lobbies featured thriving green plants, painted murals, brighter lighting, and decor. Residents began celebrating birthdays, conducting classes, and even got married in the revived spaces. The project also led to reduced petty crime cases and littering, making the spaces safer and cleaner for residents.

Think City proclaimed that 'community spaces thrive when community themselves are in charge'. However, the organisation recommended that the government establish a Public Housing Community Development Fund to support local projects and community-based efforts





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Minimal Investment Community-Driven Cleanliness Cheerfulness Lift Lobbies Public Housing Community Spaces Resilience

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