Retirees urged to prioritize retirement savings, avoid inter-generational transfers prematurely

The news text discusses the importance of prioritizing retirement savings and avoiding premature inter-generational transfers via the i-Legasi Employees Provident Fund (EPF) facility in Petaling Jaya. Financial planner Linnet Lee emphasized the need to first ensure one's own financial security before transferring savings to others, while the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) secretary-general advised maintaining sufficient savings for financial independence during retirement. Dr. Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid emphasized the benefits of inter-generational transfers, but research officer Chai Sen Tyng advised prioritizing self-care before addressing inheritance matters, emphasizing that there are other financial tools and instruments available for retiring seniors to manage their retirement savings.

Financial planner Linnet Lee highlighted the importance of prioritizing savings for one's retirement before considering transfers to others, and the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) secretary-general emphasized the need to maintain sufficient savings for financial independence during retirement.

Dr. Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid expressed the benefits of inter-generational transfers, while Malaysian Research Institute on Ageing (MyAgeing) research officer Chai Sen Tyng advised prioritizing self-care before addressing inheritance matters





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Financial Planner Linnet Lee Retirement Planning Inter-Generational Transfers Federation Of Malaysian Consumers Associations Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid Universiti Putra Malaysia’S Malaysian Research Chai Sen Tyng Myageing Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd Financial Instruments Social System License Gold Plan Retirement Income Adequacy (RIA) Framework

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