Retiree Faces Double Tragedy as Fire Destroys Home, Wedding Preparations

A 61-year-old retiree in Kampung Bukit Genting, Jerantut, lost her home and wedding preparations for her son in a fire just ten days after the death of her husband. The family is now seeking assistance to rebuild their lives.

A devastating fire has left a 61-year-old retiree in Kampung Bukit Genting , Jerantut , Pahang , facing immense hardship just ten days after the passing of her husband.

The fire, which erupted around 1:30 PM on April 25, 2026, completely destroyed Rusdah Jantan’s home and tragically obliterated preparations for her son’s wedding, scheduled for August. The incident has plunged the family into a double tragedy, compounding their grief and leaving them with almost nothing. Rusdah recounted the harrowing experience, explaining that she noticed a strange smell and smoke emanating from the rear of the house while she was inside.

Upon investigation, she discovered a rapidly spreading fire consuming stored rags and old items. The flames quickly engulfed the wooden structure and belongings, spreading within a five-meter radius of her location. Despite initial attempts by Rusdah and her two daughters to extinguish the blaze using a hose, they were forced to retreat due to insufficient water pressure and the overwhelming density of the smoke.

Her son, Mohamad Hairi Saadun, who was visiting from a nearby relative’s home, promptly urged them to evacuate and alerted the Fire Department. The loss is particularly acute for Rusdah, as her husband had recently passed away on April 15th at Hospital Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah in Temerloh. Mohamad Hairi expressed the family’s acceptance of this difficult tribulation, acknowledging the devastating loss of their possessions.

He explained that their efforts to control the fire were futile, as the smoke quickly became impenetrable, making it impossible to salvage any belongings. The wedding preparations, which had already cost approximately RM3,000, were entirely consumed by the flames. This financial setback adds another layer of difficulty to an already emotionally challenging situation.

The family is now left to rebuild their lives from scratch, grappling with the emotional toll of losing their home and cherished memories, compounded by the recent loss of a loved one and the disruption of their son’s wedding plans. The community has rallied around the family, offering support and assistance in the wake of this disaster. Local officials, including Damak assemblyman Zuridan Mohd Daud, have visited the site to assess the damage and offer aid.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of homes and the importance of fire safety precautions. The family is currently seeking assistance from various agencies and organizations to help them recover and rebuild their lives. The emotional and financial burden they face is significant, and the road to recovery will undoubtedly be long and arduous.

The Jerantut Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 1:27 PM and swiftly responded to the scene, arriving at 1:45 PM. Recognizing the severity of the situation, they requested additional support from the Jengka fire station to effectively combat the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as a result of the fire.

However, the house was completely destroyed, leaving the family homeless. Authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire. The investigation will involve examining the scene, interviewing witnesses, and analyzing any potential sources of ignition. The findings of the investigation will be crucial in preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The Fire and Rescue Department is urging residents to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to prevent fires, including regularly checking electrical appliances, ensuring proper ventilation, and having working smoke detectors installed in their homes. This tragic event underscores the importance of community support and the resilience of families facing adversity. The family’s story is a testament to their strength and determination in the face of unimaginable loss





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Fire Tragedy Pahang Jerantut Kampung Bukit Genting Loss Wedding Retiree

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