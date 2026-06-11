Rethinking Federal-State Fiscal Relations for Economic Growth in Malaysia

Stuart MacDonald of Think City advocates for a revised funding model where Malaysian states receive greater financial incentives and autonomy to drive regional economic expansion.

The conversation surrounding the financial dynamics between the central government and state administrations in Malaysia has reached a critical juncture, as highlighted during a recent forum held at the Penang Institute.

Stuart MacDonald, the technical director of the urban transformation organization known as Think City, presented a compelling case for a fundamental shift in how federal funding is allocated across the nation. The core of his argument rests on the belief that states which proactively grow their local economies, attract significant foreign and domestic investments, and successfully generate higher revenues should be rewarded with a larger share of federal funding.

This approach would transition the current system from one based on political bargaining and annual discretionary decisions to a more meritocratic and incentive-based framework. By creating a direct link between a state's economic contribution and its financial reward, the federal government could stimulate a competitive environment where every state is motivated to maximize its potential, ultimately leading to a stronger national economy.

Currently, the fiscal landscape in Malaysia is characterized by an extreme concentration of wealth and decision-making power within the federal government in Putrajaya. MacDonald pointed out that the central government retains an estimated 90 to 95 percent of all national tax revenue, a proportion that may be among the highest in the world for any federation.

This staggering imbalance creates a precarious dependency for state governments, who must often rely on annual budgetary allocations that are subject to political whims rather than objective economic needs. Such a system makes it incredibly difficult for state planners to envision and execute long-term development projects, as the financial certainty required for multi-year infrastructure or social programs is frequently absent.

Furthermore, MacDonald highlighted the failure of existing mechanisms, such as the revenue growth grant. While intended to reward states when federal revenue increases, this grant has been capped at 250 million ringgit since 2007 and is rarely utilized. The fact that portions of this grant are distributed based on ministerial discretion further obscures the process, leading to concerns regarding transparency and fairness. To rectify these systemic issues, MacDonald suggested that Malaysia look toward international examples of fiscal evolution.

Countries such as India, Brazil, and Mexico have previously struggled with strong central control but have since moved toward granting their states and provinces greater fiscal roles. These nations have implemented systems that reward local governments for improving tax collection and expanding local economic activities. For Malaysia to achieve similar success, MacDonald proposed a series of pragmatic reforms that could be implemented without the need for complex amendments to the Federal Constitution.

One primary suggestion is the empowerment of states to generate their own independent revenue streams. This could include the introduction of targeted tourism levies, congestion charges in urban centers to manage traffic and raise funds, taxes on vacant properties to discourage land speculation, and the establishment of state-owned development banks to fund local priorities. Beyond revenue generation, the path to a more equitable relationship requires a commitment to transparency and administrative reform.

MacDonald called for the federal government to open up the processes of the National Finance Council, ensuring that the criteria for deciding federal grants are published and clearly understood by all stakeholders. By moving away from a culture of secrecy and towards one of open data and clear guidelines, the government can foster greater trust between the center and the periphery.

Additionally, he suggested that states could enter into specific agreements with federal ministries to take over the management of certain services at a local level, allowing for more tailored and efficient service delivery. This shift toward decentralization would not only empower state leaders but would also ensure that the benefits of economic growth are felt more directly by the citizens living in those regions, creating a win-win scenario for both the federal administration and the individual states





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fiscal Federalism Economic Growth Public Finance Malaysia Urban Transformation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Unmo says Federal unity govt agreement does not bind party at state levelJune 10 (Reuters) - Iran threatened to ⁠halt its matches at the World Cup if unauthorised flags are ⁠displayed or slogans targeting the national team are chanted at stadiums, ‌Iranian media reported, citing Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali, following criticism of the team's presence at the tournament.

Read more »

Johor State Administration to Function in a Caretaker Capacity Ahead of State ElectionThe Johor state administration will operate at a minimal level to manage daily affairs ahead of the state election, with the King of Malaysia receiving updates from the Menteri Besar.

Read more »

Politicians come and go, institutions remain: Leaders call for stronger federal-state frameworkGEORGE TOWN, June 11 — Malaysia needs a stronger rules-based system to ensure the interests of every state are protected regardless of which political party is in power, state...

Read more »

Federal Government to Hold Briefing on El Nino Impact for State GovernmentsThe federal government will hold a briefing led by the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry for state governments to ensure early preparations to address El Nino’s impact. The briefing aims to address the phenomenon, which is expected to continue to mid-2027, and to provide early preparedness measures to state governments.

Read more »