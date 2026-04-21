Resilient Fundamentals Drive Positive Outlook for Malaysian Ringgit

Experts maintain a bullish outlook on the Malaysian ringgit, citing strong domestic economic foundations, increased foreign investment inflows, and bolstered international reserves as key drivers for currency stability.

The Malaysian ringgit continues to maintain a robust outlook, bolstered by strong domestic macroeconomic fundamentals despite periodic fluctuations in the global foreign exchange market. Market analysts suggest that recent projections pointing toward a retest of the 3.88 level against the US dollar are largely a reflection of short-term risk sentiment rather than a fundamental shift in the currency trajectory.

Mohd Sedek Jantan, director of investment strategy at IPPFA Sdn Bhd, highlights that while geopolitical tensions in West Asia have introduced volatility, Malaysia's internal economic dynamics remain resilient. This stability is increasingly anchored by a strong domestic base, including robust private consumption, a flourishing services sector, and consistent investment activity, all of which act as a buffer against external demand shocks. By maintaining contained inflation and a stable overnight policy rate, Malaysia preserves positive real yields, which are essential for anchoring capital flows and supporting the national currency in the medium to long term. Further analysis indicates that the expected transition toward a gradual monetary easing cycle by the United States Federal Reserve will likely narrow interest rate differentials, providing a secondary tailwind for the ringgit. Economic experts emphasize that the current weakness is primarily driven by episodic risk-off behavior rather than structural flaws. Malaysia benefits from a highly diversified trade base and improved external resilience, both of which serve to mitigate downside risks. Consequently, the consensus among analysts is that any near-term depreciation of the ringgit should be viewed as a tactical market movement rather than an indication of a broader trend reversal. The underlying strength of the economy ensures that the currency is well-positioned to navigate the complexities of the current global geopolitical environment without losing its competitive edge. Supporting this bullish outlook, Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr. Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid pointed out that the ringgit has established itself as a leading performer in Asia, having appreciated by 2.8 percent year-to-date. This success is reflected in the significant influx of foreign capital into both the bond and equity markets. During the first quarter of 2026, the bond market saw net foreign inflows of RM4.6 billion, a marked improvement from the RM3.3 billion recorded during the same period in the previous year. Specifically, Malaysian Government Securities witnessed a surge in demand, attracting RM9.5 billion in foreign capital. Furthermore, the equity market has seen a positive reversal, with foreign investors transitioning from net sellers to net buyers, contributing RM1.1 billion in inflows in the first quarter of 2026 alone. This capital momentum is further reinforced by Bank Negara Malaysia’s strengthened international reserves, which climbed to US$126.6 billion in March 2026. These reserves provide a vital external cushion, instilling confidence among international investors and ensuring sufficient liquidity to lubricate the domestic economy as it continues its expansionary trajectory





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