Residents Protest Lack of Safety Measures on Persiaran Mokhtar Dahari

Residents in Shah Alam, Selangor, have taken to the streets to protest the lack of safety measures on Persiaran Mokhtar Dahari, a major road that connects the city to Kuala Selangor. The protesters, who are mainly from Seksyen U10, claim that the road is a 'death trap' due to the frequent accidents that occur there.

Residents in Shah Alam , Selangor , have taken to the streets to protest the lack of safety measures on Persiaran Mokhtar Dahari , a major road that connects the city to Kuala Selangor .

The protesters, who are mainly from Seksyen U10, claim that the road is a 'death trap' due to the frequent accidents that occur there. According to the residents, accidents on this road have been a recurring issue for over 10 years, with the main causes being traffic congestion during peak hours and the road's design. The residents have been demanding improvements to the road for years, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

The latest incident occurred just a few days ago, when two men lost their lives in a car crash on the road. The protesters, who were led by the Pengerusi Persatuan Penduduk Gabungan Penduduk U10, Badrul Hisham Shahbudin, held a peaceful protest in front of the Alam Budiman commercial center, carrying placards and replicas of coffins to highlight the seriousness of the issue.

The protesters are calling on the authorities to take immediate action to improve the road's safety features, including the installation of traffic lights, speed cameras, and crash barriers. They are also demanding that the road be widened and that the number of lanes be increased to reduce congestion and accidents. The protesters have been met with resistance from the authorities, who claim that they are already working on improving the road.

However, the residents remain skeptical, pointing out that the authorities have been making promises for years but have failed to deliver. The situation on the road remains dire, with many residents expressing concern about the safety of the road. The protesters are determined to continue their fight for safer roads, and they are calling on the authorities to take their demands seriously.

In the meantime, the residents are left to wonder when the authorities will finally take action to address the issue of safety on Persiaran Mokhtar Dahari





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Persiaran Mokhtar Dahari Shah Alam Selangor Accidents Safety Measures Protest

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