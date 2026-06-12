Reset Malaysia Convention in Kelantan to Be Opened by PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang

The Reset Malaysia convention in Tanah Merah, Kelantan, will be opened by PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang, featuring announcements on political direction by leader Hamzah Zainudin. Expected attendance is 1,000 participants representing 153 divisions and 19 MPs.

PETALING JAYA: The Reset Malaysia convention in Tanah Merah, Kelantan, scheduled for tomorrow, will be officially opened by PAS President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang .

The convention is set to take place at the Tapak Ekspo Kota Harmoni at 12:30 PM and is expected to serve as a platform for the Reset movement, led by Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, to announce its political direction. According to a post on the Reset Malaysia Facebook page, the convention carries a message of building a new national consensus for the future of the country.

'Every country reaches a point where its people must choose between continued division or returning to a foundational reset,' the post read. 'Reset begins with the belief that our beloved country has a bright future and the ability to rise again. ' Hamzah, a former deputy president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), spearheaded the movement following his dismissal from the party.

The convention is expected to be attended by approximately 1,000 participants representing 153 divisions, including 19 members of Parliament and thousands of former Bersatu members who have become supporters nationwide. The event is seen as a critical juncture for alternative political alignment in Malaysia, aiming to challenge the status quo and offer a fresh narrative.

Hamzah has been vocal about the need for political reform and unity, emphasizing that the Reset movement is not merely a reaction to his expulsion but a broader initiative to recalibrate the nation's political landscape. The convention will feature speeches from various political figures and grassroots leaders, with a focus on outlining a roadmap for the movement's future actions. Organizers have highlighted that the gathering is open to all Malaysians who seek a new direction for the country.

The venue, Tapak Ekspo Kota Harmoni, is expected to be filled with supporters from across the peninsula, with stringent security measures in place to ensure order. The convention also marks a significant test of Hamzah's influence in Kelantan, a stronghold of PAS, where he hopes to consolidate support from both party members and independent backers.

In the lead-up to the event, Reset Malaysia has been conducting outreach programs and townhall sessions to engage with the public, emphasizing transparency and collective decision-making. The movement has also outlined several key principles, including good governance, economic revitalization, and social justice. Political analysts are closely watching the convention, as it could signal a realignment of forces ahead of the next general election.

Some observers view Reset as a potential third force capable of attracting disenfranchised voters from both the ruling coalition and the opposition. However, others question the movement's long-term viability given its reliance on Hamzah's personal network and the backing of a single party. Despite these uncertainties, the convention's organizers remain optimistic, stating that the overwhelming response from grassroots supporters underscores the demand for change. The event will conclude with a declaration outlining the movement's commitments and next steps.

As the nation grapples with political uncertainty, the Reset Malaysia convention offers a glimpse into an alternative vision for the country's future. Whether it will gain traction remains to be seen, but for now, all eyes are on Kelantan





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Reset Malaysia Hamzah Zainudin Abdul Hadi Awang PAS Kelantan Convention

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