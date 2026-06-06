Research Explores Ways to Maintain Weight Loss After Stopping GLP-1 Drugs

Two 2026 studies test an oral GLP-1 pill and a bacterial supplement to help sustain weight loss after discontinuing injectable GLP-1 medications, showing modest short-term success but underscoring the continued importance of diet and exercise.

GLP-1 medications have become a widely used solution for both diabetes management and significant weight loss . Drugs like tirzepatide and semaglutide, which are typically administered via injection, help regulate blood sugar, suppress appetite, and promote substantial weight reduction without the need for extensive lifestyle changes.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, approximately one in eight Americans now uses some form of GLP-1 medication. However, a major challenge persists: many patients discontinue these drugs due to cost, side effects, or other reasons, and a significant portion of the lost weight often returns once treatment stops. This rebound effect mirrors what occurs after traditional dieting, highlighting the difficulty of sustaining weight loss over the long term.

Two recent studies published in 2026 explore potential strategies to mitigate this weight regain. The first study, funded by Eli Lilly and published in a medical journal, investigated an oral GLP-1 medication called orforglipron. Researchers found that participants who switched from injected GLP-1 agonists to a daily oral dose of orforglipron were able to maintain between 74% and 79% of their initial weight loss after five to six weeks.

This suggests that transitioning to a more convenient oral formulation might help preserve some benefits after stopping injections, though the follow-up period was relatively short. The second study, funded by Akkermansia Company and also published in 2026, examined a bacterial supplement designed to support metabolic health. Eighty adults who had completed an eight-week low-calorie diet were assigned to either take the supplement or a placebo while resuming a regular, balanced diet.

After six months, those receiving the supplement had maintained an average of six pounds (2.7 kg) more of their weight loss compared to the placebo group. While the improvement was modest, it indicates that certain probiotics might offer a supportive role in weight maintenance. Researchers from both trials acknowledge that longer-term studies are needed to fully understand the durability of these effects. Nonetheless, the findings reinforce that there is no single, effortless solution for permanent weight management.

Sustainable success still relies on broader lifestyle improvements, including healthier eating patterns and regular physical activity. The development of oral GLP-1 drugs and metabolic supplements could provide additional tools, but they are unlikely to replace the foundational need for diet and exercise in the long run





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GLP-1 Drugs Weight Loss Orforglipron Probiotic Supplement Semaglutide Tirzepatide Obesity Diabetes Weight Regain Oral Medication

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