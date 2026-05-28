Rescue Teams Intensify Search for Missing Female Hiker on Gunung Batu Putih After 72 Hours

Jaslinda Saludin, 49, disappeared on Gunung Batu Putih with only two bottles of water and dates. After more than three days without sufficient supplies, fire and rescue officials warn her condition is deteriorating and focus the search on the Ayer Busok River corridor.

SAYANI Saidon, the director of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) for Perak, conducted a briefing at the fire control centre in Surau At‑Taqwa, Sultan Idris II Power Station, Tapah , regarding the ongoing search for missing climber Jaslinda Saludin.

The 49‑year‑old woman vanished while attempting to summit Gunung Batu Putih earlier this week. According to officials, her supplies were extremely limited - only two bottles of water and a handful of dates. The second bottle was found empty, leaving her with a single bottle of water and the dates as the only source of hydration and calories. After more than 72 hours without adequate nourishment, rescuers fear her condition has deteriorated sharply.

In the press conference, Sayani emphasized that the lack of food, inadequate shelter equipment, and the absence of a fire‑starting tool make it unlikely that she could maintain body heat during the bitter night temperatures typical of the mountain range. The dire situation may have forced her to abandon her original route in search of a water source, possibly heading toward the Ayer Busok River on the left side of the trail.

The fire service plans to concentrate search efforts along that river tomorrow, hoping to locate her footprints or any sign of recent movement. They also noted that Jaslinda has previously climbed Gunung Batu Putih as part of a guided group, which makes the likelihood of her becoming lost on a familiar path relatively low. This time, however, she was climbing alone after her group split, and a navigational error may have led her off the main track.

Sayani explained that the first ascent was performed with a team that included professional mountain guides, whereas the current attempt was a solo effort after she fell behind her companions. The misstep may have been triggered by an attempt to catch up with the group, causing her to take an unmarked side trail that now appears to be a dead end without a water source, further draining her strength.

The terrain surrounding Gunung Batu Putih adds to the challenges faced by rescuers. The area is dominated by rugged, high‑elevation hills that require four to five hours of overland trekking to reach even the closest reachable points. Dense forest cover limits visibility and has prevented the deployment of drones, forcing the fire department to rely on ground teams, including its K9 unit, to track scents.

In addition, the mountain's steep slopes and rocky outcrops complicate the movement of personnel and equipment. Deputy District Police Chief of Tapah, Deputy Superintendent Mohd Fadzil Ismail, reported that a total of 92 personnel from multiple agencies are now engaged in the operation. The task force includes police officers, members of the JBPM, the General Operations Force (PGA), Forestry Department staff, and several experienced mountain guides.

Air support is being used where possible, but the bulk of the search is being conducted on foot from the enemy post (Pos Musuh) and the Kuala Woh post, with teams of three to four members moving along likely routes. The coordinated effort underscores the seriousness of the situation and the commitment of Malaysian rescue agencies to locate Jaslinda before her condition becomes irreversible





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