Rescue Teams Face Tiger Risks in Search for Missing Climber Jaslinda Saludin on Gunung Batu Putih

A search and rescue mission for a missing climber in Tapah is being hampered by the presence of dangerous wildlife, including the endangered Malayan tiger. Authorities have found evidence of tigers near the search area and are prioritizing safety while expanding the operation to other unexplored zones on Gunung Batu Putih.

Search and rescue teams are racing against time to locate Jaslinda Saludin , a 49-year-old female climber who has been missing since Sunday on Gunung Batu Putih in Tapah .

The operation is now complicated by the presence of dangerous wildlife, particularly the Malayan tiger, in the search area. According to Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, Assistant Director of Operations for the Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), rescue teams already on site have discovered fresh droppings from wild animals, confirming the presence of predators. He emphasized that safety is the top priority, and teams are taking extra precautions while avoiding certain zones where tiger activity has been detected.

Sabarodzi spoke to reporters at the Incident Control Post (PKTK) set up at Surau At-Taqwa, near the Sultan Idris II Power Station in Woh, Tapah. He confirmed that while the area is known to be habitat for Malayan tigers, there has been no sign of elephants so far.

Regarding the specific search along Sungai Ayer Busok, where Jaslinda is believed to have trekked, Sabarodzi explained that both he and wildlife officers (Perhilitan) visited the river area, but it was found that neither the rescue teams nor the missing climber had entered that particular section of the river. The rescue forces are instead focusing on exploring uncharted parts of the mountain for any trace of her. The SAR operation will continue until a set deadline determined by the authorities





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Jaslinda Saludin Gunung Batu Putih Tapah Search And Rescue Malayan Tiger

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