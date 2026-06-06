Rescue Operations End After Two Weeks of Efforts to Save Trapped Miners in Laos

The rescue operations to save the two Laotian miners trapped in a flooded cave in Phonxay village in Xaysomboun Province for nearly two weeks ended on Saturday. The miners are believed to have descended about 300 metres underground in search of gold inside the cave.

Rescuers pull out the first trapped person named Mued from a flooded cave , after seven Lao nationals entered the cave to prospect for gold, but were trapped for more than a week when rising water blocked their exit, in Xaisomboun Province, Laos May 29, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video.

-- Metta Tham Kalasin Rescue/Handout via REUTERS PHNOM PENH (Bernama): The neck-breaking rescue operations to save the two Laotian miners trapped in a flooded cave in Phonxay village in Xaysomboun Province for nearly two weeks ended on Saturday. Sabah-based technical cave diver Lee Kian Lie, who was part of the international rescue team, said the Lao government had decided to end the operation on Saturday as the divers faced significant risks in attempts to rescue the two missing miners.

The two missing miners are part of a group of seven who entered the cave in search of gold and were trapped inside since May 20 after heavy rain flooded the cave. Waters blocked their exit passage. Last Saturday, four miners managed to walk out of the cave themselves, while one of them was rescued a day earlier.

Local and international cave-diving experts worked around the clock to remove water from the cave in a perilous rescue operation to locate the missing villagers. The tough terrain inside the cave, with narrow muddy passage and zero visibility, hampered search operations, while the incessant rain during the monsoon season aggravated the situation. The miners are believed to have descended about 300 metres underground in search of gold inside the cave, according to rescuers.

To continue the operation is high risk as the cave entrance appears unstable now. Earlier, there was a glimmer of hope that the two miners believed trapped in chamber 6 were alive, according to media reports. The Loa government has decided to end the operations because they don’t want to risk the lives of the rescuers to save the miners. It is sad indeed and the families have been waiting at the site for days, crying.

We are removing all our equipment from the site and plan to leave. Perhaps a miracle will happen. -- BernamaChina, EU slam proposed US tariffs, reject forced labour allegationsAgencies meet to rescue Thai aromatic coconut industry and crack down on nominees Myanmar's Mandalay Region Parliament questions detention of human trafficking victims for nearly six months as witnesse





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Laos Flooded Cave Gold Prospectors Rescue Operations International Cave-Diving Experts Monsoon Season Tough Terrain Narrow Muddy Passage Zero Visibility Rescue Team Flooded Cave Rescue Operations International Cave-Diving Experts Monsoon Season Tough Terrain Narrow Muddy Passage Zero Visibility Rescue Team

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