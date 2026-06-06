Rescue effort abandoned as Laos cave entrance collapses, two men still missing

After a week-long operation rescued five of seven villagers trapped in a flooded cave in Xaysomboun province, rescuers stopped searching for the remaining two when the entrance became unstable, citing safety concerns and dwindling chances of survival.

Rescuers halted their search on Saturday for the two men still trapped in a partially flooded cave in Laos after the entrance became unstable, officials said on June six.

The incident began on May twenty when heavy rains caused flash floods that blocked the exit of a cavern in central Xaysomboun province. Seven local villagers had entered the cave while hunting bats and searching for gold in an old mining area, and became trapped as water rushed in. State media reported that five of the men were rescued after a week of intense effort.

One diver brought a survivor out on May twenty nine and the remaining four were guided out the next day after pumps lowered the water level in the flooded passage. The remaining two men have not been seen since, and the decision to stop the operation was taken because the risk of a further collapse outweighed the slim chance of finding them alive.

Malaysian cave diver Lee Kian Lie, who joined the mission on May twenty eight, told AFP that the water in the cave had become manageable but the entrance was beginning to shift and crumble. He said the team had to weigh the danger of continuing against the diminishing odds of a successful rescue.

Lee described the operation as the most hazardous he had ever taken part in, citing unpredictable flooding, fragile rock formations, cramped tunnels and poor air quality as constant threats. Thai lead rescuer Kengkad Bongkawong posted on social media that no one was permitted to enter the cave because of the extreme danger, but that pumping would continue from outside to lower the water level.

He added that food rations and survival supplies had already been left at several points inside the cavern for the missing men. Kengkad explained that rising rainwater had reduced the vertical clearance in the tunnel to about thirty centimeters, half the space rescuers could work in during earlier stages of the effort. By Friday, several key specialists, including Finnish diver Mikko Paasi and Japanese diver Yoshitaka Isaji, had left the site after helping to extract the five survivors.

The rescued men were found huddled in a narrow passage roughly three hundred meters from the cave mouth, and they said the two missing individuals had entered the cave separately. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and will keep the pumps running in hopes of draining enough water to make a safe entry possible in the future, but for now the search has been officially called off.

The incident highlights the growing risks faced by rural communities who venture into remote caves for food or treasure, especially as climate change brings more intense rainstorms that can turn underground passages into deadly traps





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Laos Cave Rescue Malaysia Diver Thai Rescue Team Xaysomboun Province Cave Collapse

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