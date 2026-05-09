Report on SPM Chinese Language paper calls for system-level reform

The report urges the Malaysian Examinations Syndicate to open up their processes to public scrutiny and proposes the release of grade boundaries, marking schemes, and detailed performance analyses for all SPM subjects. It also compares Chinese Language with other language papers, citing the sharp decline in candidate numbers and plummeting distinction performance.

A report on the SPM Chinese Language paper highlighting a double blow of fewer candidates and shrinking chances of scoring top grades has drawn concern.

The Malaysian Examinations Syndicate should open up their processes to public scrutiny. Chinese Language distinctions rose modestly from 17.9% to 23.4% within the nine-year series but then plunged to 15.1% last year, the lowest level. Candidate numbers have also dropped, with the subject seeing a decline of 14,475 over nine years. The curriculum and exam design should be comprehensively reviewed to make the paper more relevant to Malaysian students' lived realities and provide clearer pathways for high-achieving students to excel.

The situation risks long-term damage to the wider Chinese language education ecosystem and undermine the country's multilingual edge





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysian Examinations Syndicate Chinese Language Distinctions Chinese Language Paper SMG Chinese Form Six University Enrollment Chinese Language Education Ecosystem SPM Chinese Language Nine-Year Performance Tre Chinese-Language Talent

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malay language studies expand in China, 17 universities now offer programmes amid stronger Malaysia‑China tiesKUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Malay language is gaining growing prominence in China, with at least 17 higher learning institutions now offering Malay-related programmes amid...

Read more »

SPM results show Sabah students can also excelKota Kinabalu: Sabah achieved its best-ever performance in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination with a State Average Grade (GPN) of 4.85, said State E

Read more »

Longest-running Chinese radio station in Malaysia turns 30 with 3-day Sound FestivalChinese-language radio station 988 FM celebrates its 30th anniversary with a Malaysia Book of Records recognition and a three-day Sound Festival at The Starhill in Kuala Lumpur.

Read more »

934 pelajar cemerlang SPM Sungai Buloh terima sumbanganSeramai 934 pelajar cemerlang SPM 2025 di Parlimen Sungai Buloh menerima sumbangan pendidikan berjumlah kira-kira RM300,000 pada Program Sumbangan Pelajar Cemerlang SPM 2025.

Read more »