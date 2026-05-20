Remote Feeding Cat Project Seeks to Recreate Hello Street Experience

A unique Internet project has captured the attention of the global online community by allowing complete strangers to remotely feed cats through a web browser. The primary goal was to recreate the "Hello Street" app experience with their own cat. The project has grown significantly from its original single-cat setup to include multiple cameras in various locations, allowing users to feed random cats from all over the world.

A unique Internet project has caught the attention of the global online community by enabling complete strangers to remotely feed cats through a web browser.

The initial goal was to recreate the "Hello Street" app experience with their own cat, allowing users to feed their pets remotely. The project has expanded significantly from its initial setup to include multiple cameras in various locations, including collaborations with cat shelters. Other cat owners can now connect their own automatic feeders to the platform, enabling users to feed random cats from all over the world.

The developer is integrating computer vision technology to improve the user experience by detecting when a cat is physically near a feeder, prioritizing and displaying active video feeds only when a cat is present. There are plans to add cat recognition software and weight scales to track food consumption, powering a 'greed leaderboard' to identify which participating feline eats the most.

Despite having no formal business model or monetisation strategy, the project's overnight success highlights a growing trend of 'vibe-coded' Internet projects that prioritise immediate, wholesome interaction over traditional commercial goals. The simplicity of the premise, connecting the global Internet to a physical act of care, has resonated deeply with users worldwide, making it a standout example of creative, community-driven technology





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Internet Project Cat Feeding Remote Feeding Grenade-Feed-Cats Hello Street Experience

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