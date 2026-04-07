Remembering Tun Dr Ling: A Legacy of Education and Empowerment

This article pays tribute to the late Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik, focusing on his significant contributions to education in Malaysia. It highlights his initiatives, including the Langkawi Project and the establishment of Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), which aimed to broaden educational opportunities and equip students with valuable skills for the job market. The piece also shares personal recollections from colleagues and associates, offering insights into Dr Ling's leadership style and his commitment to empowering individuals through education.

Tributes poured in for the late Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik , a figure remembered not only for his political career but also for his unwavering commitment to education and his pragmatic approach to leadership. The news piece highlights the various initiatives undertaken by Dr Ling, with a particular focus on his dedication to expanding educational opportunities , especially for underprivileged children and those in rural communities.

His legacy extends beyond his political roles, encompassing significant contributions to the establishment of educational institutions and programs designed to uplift and empower individuals through learning.\Dr Ling's profound impact on education is evident in the establishment of the Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) and the Langkawi Project, both testaments to his vision for a more inclusive and accessible educational landscape. The Langkawi Project, launched in 1993, aimed to enhance educational standards in rural areas by actively involving parents in their children's learning. This initiative underscored Dr Ling's belief that every child, regardless of their background, should have the opportunity to pursue education. Furthermore, the creation of UTAR, a university with a focus on multilingual education, reflects his foresight in equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in the contemporary job market. The recollections of former colleagues and associates paint a picture of a man who was not only a skilled negotiator and a pragmatic leader but also a deeply caring individual who was driven by a desire to make a positive difference in the lives of others through education. The story behind the conception of UTAR, as shared by former colleagues, offers insights into Dr Ling's strategic thinking and his ability to seize opportunities.\Key figures who worked alongside Dr Ling shared their memories, emphasizing his commitment to creating opportunities for all, including those from humble backgrounds. Datuk Lim Si Cheng, a former political secretary, recalled Dr Ling's desire to extend educational prospects beyond high-achieving students, focusing on providing support for children in rural areas. Tan Sri Ong Ka Chuan highlighted the Langkawi Project's outreach efforts, which involved sending university students to visit households to encourage parents to support their children's educational aspirations. Tan Sri Dr Ting Chew Peh shared the intriguing story behind UTAR's inception, emphasizing Dr Ling's strategic vision. Dr Ting also emphasized the university's focus on multilingualism as a key strength, increasing the employability of its graduates. The news highlights how Dr Ling’s initiatives went beyond merely providing education; they empowered individuals to realize their potential and contribute meaningfully to society. His multifaceted contributions solidified his place as a visionary leader who tirelessly championed the cause of education and its transformative power





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Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik Education UTAR Langkawi Project Rural Education Multilingualism Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman Educational Opportunities Empowerment Leadership

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