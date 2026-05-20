Religious Teacher Acquitted in Labuan Sexual Assault Case

The accused, a 26-year-old religious teacher, was acquitted by the Sessions Court in Labuan after the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against him. He was accused of sexually assaulting a male tahfiz school student at a religious school in Labuan.

A 26-year-old religious teacher, Muhammad Abdullah Jabeer Ali, was acquitted by the Sessions Court in Labuan after the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case, according to a report by the court.

Ali was accused of physically assaulting a male tahfiz school student and performing oral sex on him at a religious school on September 15, 2022. The charge under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 carries a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction, while an additional punishment under Section 16(1) of the same Act provides for imprisonment of up to five years and at least two strokes of the cane.

The presiding Judge, Dr Melissa Chia Pui Fu, discharged and acquitted Ali without calling for his defence





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