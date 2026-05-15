Referee John Beaton Under Police Protection After Personal Details Leaked Online

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by match officials, with referees being placed in harmful situations due to the reaction to match-related decisions and the sharing of personal information online. The Scottish FA has condemned such vigilantism and has expressed gratitude to Police Scotland for their swift intervention.

The referee who awarded Celtic a controversial penalty in their Premiership title race has needed police protection after his personal details were leaked online, the Scottish FA said on Friday.

Police Scotland said a 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a data protection offence. The penalty was awarded deep in added time when, after a VAR check, referee John Beaton adjudged Motherwell's Sam Nicholson to have handled the ball, even though no Celtic player appealed. Kelechi Iheanacho netted the spot-kick that kept the title race alive, with only one point separating Celtic and leaders Heart of Midlothian heading into the final day.

John Beaton and his family spent last night at home under police surveillance following a leak of personal details online





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Football Soccer Scottish Cup Premier League Motherwell John Beaton Sam Nicholson VAR Referee Police Protection Referees Data Protection Personal Information Vigilantism

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