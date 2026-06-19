Reduction in Subsidized Diesel Quota Threatens Transportation Industry

The Malaysian government's decision to cut the subsidized diesel quota from 6,999 to 5,000 liters per month is expected to severely impact the transportation industry, particularly trailer operators. Industry players warn of increased operational costs, potential disruptions to supply chains, and adverse effects on the broader economy.

KUALA LUMPUR: The reduction of the subsidized diesel quota from 6,999 liters to 5,000 liters is expected to place significant pressure on the transportation industry and increase operational costs for companies, particularly trailer operators nationwide.

Logistics and transportation industry player Daniel Khoo stated that the existing quota is already considered insufficient for most companies, especially those involved in long-distance deliveries. Khoo, who has owned a trailer transportation company for over a decade, said this situation not only affects the company's operational sustainability but also has the potential to impact the supply chain and various economic sectors that depend on the logistics industry.

He said that companies making deliveries from the East Coast to the North or from the North to the South are likely to exhaust the 5,000-liter quota within about 10 days.

'After the quota is used up, companies are forced to buy diesel at a higher market price, which will sharply increase operational costs. This puts great pressure on transportation companies that are already facing various operational challenges,' he said. Daniel said the situation could become more worrying if the subsidized quota is exhausted within a short period, forcing some operators to temporarily halt their lorry operations.

'If the subsidy runs out within two weeks, lorries have to be parked because the company cannot afford the expensive diesel costs. When lorries are not moving, workers have no work and subsequently no income. This not only affects employers and employees but will also impact the entire economic ecosystem,' he said.

He noted that the transportation industry plays a vital role as a key driver of the national economy because almost all sectors, including construction, sand and rock mining, and manufacturing, depend on logistics services. According to him, the reduction in the subsidized quota also affects large-sized lorries, including those with 10 tires up to 26 tires, which are used to transport raw materials.

'Many do not realize that the transportation industry is the backbone of the national economy. If operational costs continue to rise, the impact will eventually be felt by the entire industrial chain and the public,' he added. He said lorry operators now face a dilemma in maintaining operations without violating established regulations.

'At the same time, many companies are also facing challenges as prices in the mining sector decline, causing profit margins to shrink,' he said. He added that although enforcement actions are taken, reducing the load makes it difficult for companies to cover operational costs. In light of this, he hopes the government can reconsider the subsidized quota rate and return it to the previous level to ensure the industry can survive.

At the same time, he suggested that efforts to curb subsidized diesel leakages be enhanced through more comprehensive enforcement at borders and petrol stations.

'If there is misuse of subsidies, action should be taken against those responsible, rather than burdening legitimate transportation industry players. Do not, because of trying to curb leakages, make the transportation industry-which is a major contributor to the national economy-bear the consequences,' he said





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