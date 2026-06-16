Redmi Turbo 5 Launched in India with Dimensity 8500 Ultra and 7,540mAh Battery

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Turbo 5 in India, priced starting at Rs 35,999. It features a Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, 7,540mAh battery with 100W charging, 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 50MP OIS main camera. Available from June 19.

Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Turbo 5 in India, nearly five months after its initial debut in China in January. This marks the first time a Turbo series device has been introduced in the Indian market, although Chinese customers still enjoy a more favorable pricing structure.

The Redmi Turbo 5 is priced in India at Rs 35,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, while the 12GB+256GB model costs Rs 38,999. In comparison, the same 12GB+256GB configuration is available in China for 2,299 yuan, which converts to approximately Rs 32,200 at current exchange rates. This means Indian buyers are paying nearly Rs 6,800 more for the identical hardware. Even the entry-level 8GB variant at Rs 35,999 costs more than China's higher-RAM base model when converted.

Such price disparities are common for Chinese-origin phones sold in India, driven by import duties, GST, and logistics costs, but the markup remains a point of contention for Indian consumers. Redmi is offering up to Rs 2,000 in instant discounts on select SBI, ICICI, and Axis Bank cards, with sales beginning June 19 via Amazon.in, mi.com, and offline retail outlets. The device is available in Turbo White, Nitro Blue, and Asphalt Black color options.

Under the hood, the Redmi Turbo 5 is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It features a substantial 5,300mm² vapor chamber for effective thermal management during extended usage. Redmi claims an AnTuTu score exceeding 2 million, which they assert outperforms competitors like the OnePlus Nord CE6 and the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro.

The display is a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant colors and smooth scrolling. The standout feature is the massive 7,540mAh battery with 100W HyperCharge support, allowing for rapid top-ups. The phone boasts an impressive IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K rating, making it highly resistant to dust and water ingress. On the camera front, the rear setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilization and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

A customizable LED pixel-matrix ring encircles the camera module, adding a touch of personalization. The device runs on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, providing a modern software experience. While the pricing may not be as competitive as in China, the Redmi Turbo 5 brings flagship-level features to the mid-range segment in India, appealing to power users and gamers who prioritize battery life and performance





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