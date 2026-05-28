REDMI Launches First Over-Ear Headphones Neo, Buds 8 TWS Earbuds, and Watch 6 in Malaysia

REDMI, Xiaomi's sub-brand, has introduced three new products: the Headphones Neo (first over-ear headphones with ANC and 72-hour battery), Buds 8 (TWS earbuds with 50dB ANC and spatial audio), and Watch 6 (AMOLED smartwatch with 24-day battery). All are available in Malaysia at discounted launch prices.

REDMI , Xiaomi 's sub-brand, has launched three new products: the REDMI Headphones Neo , the REDMI Buds 8 , and the REDMI Watch 6 . The Headphones Neo are the brand's first over-ear headphones , featuring 40mm titanium-coated composite dynamic drivers for deep bass and active noise cancellation (ANC) that reduces ambient noise by up to 42dB and adjusts automatically.

They have a triple-microphone AI noise reduction system for calls, support Google Fast Pair, allow seamless switching between two devices, and boast up to 72 hours of usage on a single charge. The REDMI Buds 8 are TWS earbuds with 11mm high-performance dynamic drivers, five EQ customization levels, 360-degree spatial audio, and ANC that reduces noise by up to 50dB effective up to 4kHz.

They also have a triple-microphone setup for call clarity and wind noise reduction up to 12m/s, with a total battery life of up to 44 hours including the case and a 10-minute quick charge for four hours of playback. The REDMI Watch 6 features a 2.07-inch AMOLED screen with 82% screen-to-body ratio and 2000 nits peak brightness, an upgraded color AOD for sunlight visibility, a 9.9mm aluminum alloy frame, a 550mAh battery lasting up to 24 days, dual L1 antennas for better positioning, underwater heart rate detection for swimming, and runs HyperOS 3.

All three devices are now available in Malaysia at discounted launch prices: Headphones Neo for RM239 (regular RM399), Buds 8 for RM249 (regular RM289), and Watch 6 for RM369 (regular RM469). They can be purchased at Xiaomi stores nationwide and online





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REDMI Xiaomi Headphones Neo Buds 8 Watch 6 Over-Ear Headphones TWS Earbuds Smartwatch ANC Battery Life Malaysia Launch Discounted Price

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