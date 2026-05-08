Record Number of Permits Issued for Mount Everest Climbers from China and US

This year, Chinese mountaineers have the highest number of permits (109), followed by the US (76). Also, Nepal has issued a record 492 permits to climbers this spring.

The highest number of climbers receiving permits this season were from China (109), followed by the US (76). Nepal has issued a record 492 permits to climb Mount Everest this spring, officials said on Friday.

A team of highly skilled mountaineers, known in Nepal as 'icefall doctors', began fixing ropes and ladders on Everest last month, to prepare for the spring climbing season. But a serac - a block of glacial ice - above the already treacherous Khumbu icefall disrupted their work, sparking fears of delays in the limited summit season on the world's highest peak





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mount Everest Permits Climbers China US Tourism Revenue Seasons Expert Mountaineers Ropes Training Greenhouse Gases Oxygen Levels

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asian stocks hit record high, dollar wobbles on peace deal hopesTraders embrace the prospect of a peace deal in the Middle East, although the fate of the critical Strait of Hormuz remains unresolved.

Read more »

Asian Stocks Hit Record Highs Amid Middle East Peace HopesAsian markets surged to all-time highs, with Japan's Nikkei crossing 62,000 for the first time, driven by an AI-led rally and optimism over a potential peace deal in the Middle East.

Read more »

AirAsia’s record 150-aircraft Airbus order lifts Capital A sharesKUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Capital A Bhd shares rose in early trade today following AirAsia Bhd’s placing an order for 150 Airbus A220 aircraft, the largest order for the model to...

Read more »

Severe Weather Warning Issued for Multiple Malaysian StatesThe Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a short-term weather warning for several districts in the Klang Valley and northern states, forecasting thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds.

Read more »