Record May Temperatures Across Europe

Temperatures hit record highs for May in Britain, Ireland, and France on Monday, with a prolonged period of extreme heat expected across Europe throughout the week. A heat dome of warm air from northern Africa trapped under a high-pressure system over western Europe is responsible for the high temperatures, which are not usually seen until high summer.

Temperatures hit record highs for May in Britain, Ireland, and France on Monday, with a prolonged period of extreme heat expected across Europe throughout the week.

A heat dome of warm air from northern Africa trapped under a high-pressure system over western Europe is responsible for the high temperatures, which are not usually seen until high summer. In the United Kingdom, temperatures hit a record high of 34.8C at Kew Gardens, southwest London, two degrees above the previous high. In Spain, temperatures are expected to peak later this week at 38C, while parts of Italy have imposed restrictions on working outdoors.

Scientists say human-induced climate change is making extreme weather events like heatwaves, droughts, and floods more intense, resulting in temperature records being broken more frequently. In Ireland, a record May temperature of 28.8C was recorded at two weather stations, and a grass fire broke out near Arthur's Seat hill in Edinburgh. In France, dozens of temperature records were broken in several cities, and the French prime minister held a meeting with key ministers to discuss government preparations for the heatwave.

In Spain, the State Meteorological Agency warned of extraordinarily high temperatures for this time of year, while Italy's Lazio region approved rules limiting work in conditions with prolonged exposure in the sun





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Record May Temperatures Heat Dome Climate Change Extreme Weather Events Temperature Records Heatwave Alert Heatwave Preparedness Record May Temperatures Heat Dome Climate Change Extreme Weather Events Temperature Records Heatwave Alert Heatwave Preparedness

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