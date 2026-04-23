Record Credit Card Debt Repayments in Malaysia Reflect Growing Household Debt Concerns

Malaysians repaid over RM23 billion in credit card debt by December 2025, a record amount highlighting the country's high household debt level, which has reached 85% of GDP. Rising living costs and stagnant wages are key factors driving this trend.

Malaysia ns demonstrated a significant trend in debt management by repaying over RM23 billion in credit card debt as of December 2025, marking a record high.

This substantial repayment rate underscores growing concerns regarding the nation's escalating household debt, which currently stands at 85 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) revealed that credit card repayment debt reached RM23.67 billion by December 2025, subsequently decreasing slightly to RM23.38 billion in January 2026. The precise portion of these repayments directed towards Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) services remains unclear, despite the rapid expansion of BNPL platforms over the past five years.

These services often operate alongside traditional credit card usage, but also frequently offer independent credit lines. Malaysia currently holds the second-highest household debt-to-GDP ratio in Southeast Asia, trailing only Thailand.

However, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) maintains that the overall level of household borrowing remains manageable, posing minimal risk to the financial system, largely due to the predominance of housing loans within the total debt. While officials are generally reticent to elaborate on the increasing trend in credit card debt, analysts attribute it to the rising cost of living and the desire for an improved lifestyle, particularly among urban residents.

Researchers at Taylors University highlight that stagnant wage growth, coupled with increasing expenses, has driven many Malaysians to rely on credit for both essential and discretionary purchases. The impact of inflation and subsequent price increases is significantly impacting household budgets, creating financial strain for many. Detailed analysis of the Household Expenditure Survey published by DOSM reveals a dramatic increase in spending across various categories.

For instance, expenditure on communications has surged by 950 percent, from RM24 per month in 1993 to RM229 per month currently. Similarly, spending on housing, water, electricity, and gas has increased by 440 percent, rising from RM245 to RM1,068 over the same period. Groceries and dining out have also seen substantial increases of 280 percent and 440 percent, respectively. Overall, household spending has quadrupled since 1993, escalating from RM1,161 to RM4,534 per month.

However, the median income has experienced only a modest increase, rising from RM1,500 to RM2,062 between 2010 and 2020. This disparity between income growth and expenditure increases is placing considerable pressure on Malaysian households. The current generation entering the workforce faces the challenge of salaries that have not kept pace with the escalating cost of living.

A study conducted by TransUnion, a global credit reporting agency, found that 84 percent of Gen Z consumers worldwide possessed at least one credit card as of the fourth quarter of 2023, a significant increase from the 61 percent of Millennial consumers who held credit cards a decade earlier. This trend suggests a growing reliance on credit among younger generations, potentially exacerbating the issue of household debt in the long term.

The situation calls for a comprehensive examination of financial literacy, wage policies, and strategies to mitigate the impact of inflation on household budgets. Addressing these factors is crucial to ensuring the financial well-being of Malaysians and maintaining the stability of the national economy





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