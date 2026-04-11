Recognizing the Role of Arkib@Sekolah and Arkib Komuniti in Fostering National Identity

This article highlights the importance of the Arkib@Sekolah and Arkib Komuniti initiatives implemented by the National Archives of Malaysia (ANM) in promoting national unity and preserving historical heritage. It emphasizes the need for continuous commitment, inclusive approaches, and the active management of societal harmony. The programs aim to bring the community closer to the nation's heritage through interactive learning and the preservation of historical documents, ultimately fostering a sense of patriotism and national identity.

The national identity begins with history. Initiatives like Arkib@Sekolah and Arkib Komuniti implemented by the National Archives of Malaysia (ANM) through the Ministry of National Unity deserve recognition. National unity demands continuous commitment, careful planning, and a willingness to adapt approaches according to current needs.

In a society diverse in terms of ideology, religion, and culture, the issue of harmony cannot be allowed to develop passively; instead, it needs to be actively managed through inclusive and unifying approaches. Open dialogue and discussions centered on the interests of the people and the future of the country should be prioritized. The foundation of unity is not built statically but needs to be continuously nurtured and strengthened. Therefore, all efforts undertaken should align with the nation's aspirations to create a progressive, peaceful, prosperous, and united society. Initiatives such as Arkib@Sekolah and Arkib Komuniti implemented by the National Archives of Malaysia (ANM) through the Ministry of National Unity deserve recognition. This program not only brings the community closer to the nation's heritage but also cultivates awareness of the importance of preserving historical documents through an interactive learning approach. The application of historical values must begin at the school level. Through Historical Thinking Skills in the Standard Primary School Curriculum, students can be honed with the ability to think critically and analytically. This approach helps to make history more alive and relevant in daily life, thereby instilling the spirit of patriotism across the education curriculum. The National Archives of Malaysia (ANM) initiatives are crucial for strengthening the national identity and fostering unity through historical preservation and education. The involvement of the ANM, schools, and communities is vital for fostering understanding and appreciation of Malaysia's rich heritage. Initiatives like Arkib@Sekolah and Arkib Komuniti bridge the gap between historical documents and everyday life. These programs provide interactive learning approaches, that bring history alive for students and community members. This engagement promotes critical thinking and strengthens national identity by showing how the past has shaped the present. The involvement of the ANM in directly engaging with schools and communities also provides a valuable platform for collecting and preserving historical materials. Each community possesses a unique narrative and heritage that needs to be gathered as the strength of the nation's civilization. The 'history from below' approach is also capable of recording less highlighted aspects of history, particularly related to the ethnic diversity in Malaysia. The digitization of archive sources also opens up a wider space for the community to access and appreciate the nation's history. Strategic cooperation between educational institutions, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and the ANM needs to be strengthened to accelerate research and expertise sharing. Ultimately, the effort to restore national identity is a shared responsibility. History is not just a record of the past but a reflection of national dignity that needs to be carefully preserved. Indeed, when history is upheld, national dignity will continue to be revered





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