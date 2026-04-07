Realme 16 Pro Series Launches in Malaysia: Specs, Pricing, and Availability

Realme has launched its 16 Pro and 16 Pro+ 5G smartphones in Malaysia, offering competitive specs, including high-refresh-rate displays and powerful processors. Pre-order bonuses are available. U Mobile's new ULTRA Prepaid now offers no speed cap for 5G.

Realme has officially launched its upper mid-range smartphones, the 16 Pro and 16 Pro + 5G, in Malaysia . These devices are positioned to compete with similar offerings in the market, aiming to provide a compelling combination of features and performance at a competitive price point. The launch includes details on pricing, availability, specifications, and exclusive pre-order promotions designed to attract early adopters.

Customers who pre-order the Realme 16 Pro series by April 10, 2026, can take advantage of a special promotion. By placing a RM200 deposit, buyers will receive freebies valued at up to RM897. This incentive is aimed at driving early sales and generating excitement around the new smartphone models, setting the stage for their market penetration. The color options for the Realme 16 Pro include Orchid Purple and Pebble Grey, while the Realme 16 Pro+ comes in Master Gold or Master Grey. This provides consumers with a range of choices to match their personal style preferences. \In terms of specifications and features, the Realme 16 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772×1272 pixels, a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 6,500 nits. The display is protected by AGC DT star D+ glass. The Realme 16 Pro+ steps up with a slightly larger 6.8-inch panel, offering a higher resolution of 2800×1280 pixels and enhanced protection from Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The performance of these devices is driven by different chipsets. The Realme 16 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 Max, paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Realme 16 Pro+ features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, supported by faster LPDDR5X RAM and the same 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, providing a noticeable boost in overall speed and responsiveness. The camera systems on both smartphones share a 200MP f/1.8 main camera, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP f/2.4 selfie shooter. However, some advanced features, such as the 50MP f/2.8 3.5x optical telephoto sensor and 4K 60fps video recording, are exclusive to the Realme 16 Pro+, giving it an edge in imaging capabilities. The 16 Pro offers 4K 30fps video recording. \Additional specifications include a shared 7,000mAh battery capacity for both models, with support for 80W wired charging, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4. Both smartphones ship with Realme UI 7.0, built on top of Android 16, providing the latest software features and user experience. Also, U Mobile has launched its new ULTRA Prepaid plan, offering unlimited 5G speed. The RM50 prepaid plan includes 500GB of data and the ULTRA5G Priority pass. This development indicates a competitive market where telecom companies are providing additional features and benefits to attract customers. The combination of hardware and software features aims to provide consumers with a seamless and high-performing smartphone experience, making Realme 16 Pro series a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market, offering premium features at a competitive price





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