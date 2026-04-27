Real Zaragoza Goalkeeper Esteban Andrada Faces Lengthy Suspension After Violent Clash in Spanish Second Division

Real Zaragoza's Esteban Andrada is set for a long suspension after punching Huesca's Jorge Pulido in a heated Spanish second-division match, sparking a mass brawl. The club condemned the incident, and the player faces internal and league disciplinary action.

BARCELONA: Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada faces a lengthy suspension after punching Huesca player Jorge Pulido during a heated Spanish second-division match last night. The 35-year-old Argentine initially shoved Pulido before receiving a red card from the referee.

However, tensions escalated when Andrada lost control, charged back at Pulido, and struck him in the face, sparking a mass brawl during stoppage time. The incident also saw Huesca goalkeeper Dani Jimenez and Zaragoza defender Dani Tasende sent off with red cards. Despite the chaos, Huesca managed to hold on to their lead, securing a narrow 1-0 victory over their local rivals. Real Zaragoza issued a statement condemning the incident, emphasizing that the club would not tolerate such behavior.

We strongly condemn this incident, which has tarnished an important match for our region, the club said. An internal investigation will be conducted, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against Andrada.

Meanwhile, Pulido was seen receiving medical attention after the altercation, though his condition was not immediately disclosed. The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is expected to review the incident and may impose additional sanctions beyond the automatic suspension. This is not the first time Andrada has been involved in disciplinary issues, with past incidents including aggressive confrontations with opponents and referees.

The match, which was already intense due to the local rivalry, took a darker turn with Andrada's actions, overshadowing the sporting aspect of the game. Fans and analysts alike have criticized the lack of self-control displayed by the veteran goalkeeper, calling for stricter measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The fallout from this clash could have broader implications for Zaragoza's season, as they struggle to maintain their position in the promotion race.

With key players facing suspensions, the team may need to rely on younger, less experienced goalkeepers in upcoming fixtures, adding further pressure to their campaign





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