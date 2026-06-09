Real Madrid has parted ways with head coach Alvaro Arbeloa after reaching a mutual agreement. The club is looking to appoint Jose Mourinho as manager, with media speculation over the former coach's return to Real Madrid intensifying.

Real Madrid has parted ways with head coach Alvaro Arbeloa after reaching a mutual agreement, the Spanish club said on Tuesday. Arbeloa, a former Real defender who had previously coached the club's youth and reserve sides, was appointed in January to replace compatriot Xabi Alonso and guided the 15-times European champions to a second-place finish in LaLiga.

Alonso had left after a Spanish Super Cup defeat by Barcelona, but Arbeloa also struggled to steady a fractured dressing room as the team's form declined. Real Madrid is very grateful to Alvaro Arbeloa, who throughout his career at the club, since he arrived at our youth academy, has always shown loyalty, commitment and professionalism. He represents an example of the values of our club.

In the run-up to Sunday's vote, club president Florentino Perez made clear he intends to appoint Jose Mourinho as manager, with media speculation over the former coach's return to Real Madrid intensifying. Real's season unravelled on several fronts, including a Champions League quarter-final exit to Bayern Munich and finishing second in LaLiga behind champions Barcelona. The club's struggles have led to increased pressure on Perez to make changes, with Mourinho seen as a potential savior.

The 58-year-old has a reputation for turning around struggling teams and has a strong track record of success, including two Champions League titles and several league championships. If appointed, Mourinho would be tasked with restoring Real Madrid to its former glory and leading the team to a Champions League title.

However, the club's current financial situation may pose a challenge, with a reported 150 million euros bid for Atletico's Alvarez rejected. The club's struggles have also led to increased pressure on the board to make changes, with some calling for Perez to step down. Despite the challenges, Real Madrid remains one of the biggest clubs in the world and has a rich history of success.

The club has a strong fan base and a reputation for producing talented players, but it will need to make significant changes to return to its former glory. The appointment of Mourinho would be a significant step in the right direction, but it remains to be seen whether he can turn around the team's fortunes. The club's season may be over, but the speculation over Mourinho's return has only just begun.

The 58-year-old has a reputation for being a master tactician and has a strong track record of success, including two Champions League titles and several league championships. If appointed, Mourinho would be tasked with restoring Real Madrid to its former glory and leading the team to a Champions League title.

However, the club's current financial situation may pose a challenge, with a reported 150 million euros bid for Atletico's Alvarez rejected. The club's struggles have also led to increased pressure on the board to make changes, with some calling for Perez to step down. Despite the challenges, Real Madrid remains one of the biggest clubs in the world and has a rich history of success.

The club has a strong fan base and a reputation for producing talented players, but it will need to make significant changes to return to its former glory. The appointment of Mourinho would be a significant step in the right direction, but it remains to be seen whether he can turn around the team's fortunes. The club's season may be over, but the speculation over Mourinho's return has only just begun.





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