RC Lens appoint Dino Toppmoller as new manager until 2028

Ligue 1 club RC Lens has named German tactician Dino Toppmoller as head coach on a contract running through 2028, succeeding Pierre Sage who departed for Crystal Palace. Toppmoller arrives fresh from a productive spell at Eintracht Frankfurt and aims to continue Lens's upward trajectory following a runner-up Ligue 1 finish and a historic Coupe de France victory.

RC Lens have appointed German coach Dino Toppmoller as their new manager on a contract until 2028. This follows the departure of Pierre Sage , who moved to Premier League side Crystal Palace .

The Ligue 1 club announced the decision on Tuesday. Toppmoller arrives after a successful period with Eintracht Frankfurt from 2023 to 2026. During his time there, he established a strong reputation for balanced, intense, and attacking football. His predecessor, Pierre Sage, achieved significant milestones at Lens, including winning the club's first Coupe de France title and securing a UEFA Champions League spot-only the fourth in the club's history.

Lens finished last season in second place, six points behind Paris Saint-Germain, and the club is now looking to build on that momentum under Toppmoller. The new manager emphasized his philosophy, stating, "My style of play is about finding the right balance between technical quality and intensity, and I think that will work very well with our team. I love intense football, and I think Lens last year was already the most intense team in the league.

I love attacking football; I was already like that as a player. But the most important thing is the willingness to give everything for this shirt.

" The appointment signals Lens's ambition to remain competitive domestically and make an impact in Europe after returning to the Champions League. Toppmoller's task will be to maintain the team's high-energy approach while integrating his own methods and pushing for silverware. The club and fans will be hopeful that his track record at Frankfurt translates into similar success in northern France





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RC Lens Dino Toppmoller Ligue 1 Eintracht Frankfurt Pierre Sage Crystal Palace Football Manager Appointment

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