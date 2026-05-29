Razer Viper V4 Pro Review: A Refined Gaming Mouse

The Razer Viper V4 Pro is a gaming mouse that builds upon the success of its predecessors, the Viper V2 Pro and the DeathAdder V3 Pro. It offers a smooth-touch finish, improved durability, and a refined design. The optical scroll wheel and primary buttons are also updated, making it a worthwhile upgrade for gamers.

The Razer Viper V4 Pro had a challenging launch window compared to its direct competitor, the Logitech Pro X2 Superstrike. Despite this, it refined the features of its predecessor, the Viper V2 Pro, and introduced new ones.

The optical scroll wheel, which is known for its durability, was a significant improvement. The primary buttons were also updated, with steeper ridges to prevent finger slips. The mousepad, the Gigantus V2 Pro, comes in five speed ratings and is highly regarded for its durability and cleanliness





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Razer Viper V4 Pro Gaming Mouse Optical Scroll Wheel Primary Buttons Mousepad

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