Ray Lui Pays Off Scammer's Debt to Save Two Lives, Wins Hearts

Hong Kong veteran actor Ray Lui reveals he was scammed by a trusted friend of over HK$1 million, but later chose to pay the scammer's girlfriend's mortgage to prevent a tragedy, earning widespread praise.

Hong Kong actor Ray Lui , renowned for his enduring charisma and memorable roles in classic TV dramas like The Bund and The Legend of the Condor Heroes, recently opened up about a painful chapter from the 1990s when he was swindled by a person he considered a close friend.

In a heartfelt video posted on his social media account, the 69-year-old revealed that his trusted business partner had vanished after making off with over HK$1 million (around RM506,084) of Lui's investment capital. The actor confessed that he could not believe someone he trusted so deeply would betray him. For years, he assumed the matter would never be resolved and that he would have to accept the financial loss.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn when the bank contacted Lui regarding his former partner's girlfriend. She had defaulted on a mortgage balance exceeding HK$300,000 (RM151,825), and the bank was preparing to repossess her property. In desperation, she threatened to commit suicide along with her son, prompting the bank to approach Lui as a final resort due to his past close ties with the scammer.

At first, Lui felt outraged, questioning why he should shoulder the burden when he himself was a victim. But after taking time to reflect, he made a selfless decision: he paid off the entire outstanding mortgage, saving the woman and her child from a tragic fate. The actor explained in the video that although it may have seemed foolish to pay for someone else's debts after being cheated, he believed that spending HK$300,000 to preserve two lives was absolutely worthwhile.

The narrative struck a chord with many netizens, who flooded the comments section with praise for Lui's inner and outer beauty. Many remarked that his ability to let go of a substantial sum, and even volunteer additional money to help others, reflects his truly compassionate nature. Some even jokingly attributed his youthful appearance in his late 60s to the positive karma accumulated through his good deeds over the years.

Lui's story serves as a powerful reminder that kindness can triumph over bitterness, and that forgiveness, even when it comes at a personal cost, can inspire others. It also sheds light on the often hidden struggles of celebrities, who may face financial and emotional hardships despite their public success. The actor's decision to help his betrayer's family demonstrates a level of empathy that transcends the ordinary, earning him admiration not only as a performer but as a human being.

In an industry often focused on image, Lui's actions prove that true character is revealed in moments of crisis. This incident has sparked discussions about trust, betrayal, and the value of human life over material wealth. Many fans have expressed renewed respect for Lui, hoping that his story encourages others to choose compassion. The actor continues to be active in the entertainment industry, but his recent revelation adds a deeper dimension to his public persona.

It is a narrative of both heartbreak and hope, showing that even in the face of deceit, one can choose to be the bigger person. Lui's tale is not just about a scam; it is about the strength to forgive and the courage to do good in the world, regardless of past hurts





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