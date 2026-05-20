Ratchanok Intanon's Journey to a Fifth Olympic Appearance and Beyond

Ratchanok Intanon, a 31-year-old Thai badminton star, is on a quest to make her fifth Olympics appearance and beyond. Despite facing challenges from younger competitors and managing her body, she is not ready to call it quits and will continue competing until her promise to her late mother drives her.

Defying the years: Ratchanok Intanon made a strong return at the Malaysian Masters as she continues her bid for a fifth Olympic appearance. - Bernama PETALING JAYA: Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon is hoping she can make her fifth Olympics appearance in Los Angeles, but she admits the challenge is no longer just about winning matches, but managing her body while holding off the rise of younger compatriots.

The 31-year-old Thai star said she knows the clock is ticking, but is not ready to walk away from the court just yet.

"I’m taking it year by year. I don’t know how my condition is going to be," said Ratchanok after her first-round win at the Malaysian Masters on Wednesday (May 20).

"I feel better, I feel confident about my injuries. But I don’t know if I can qualify for the Olympics in the next two years because the younger generation is also coming from the Thai team.





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ratchanok Intanon Badminton Olympics Malaysian Masters Younger Generation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Young Fashion Designer Describes Apparel as Emotional SpaceAn aspiring fashion designer, Siti Aisyah Mazlan shares her unique perspective on fashion and her journey from slow learner to a successful designer.

Read more »

Chipta11a takes you on a journey through Borneo with its new tasting menuSEOUL: The head of Starbucks Korea has been fired after a marketing campaign sparked public outrage for evoking painful memories of a brutal military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in 1980.

Read more »

From Heir Apparent To History Lesson: The List Of Anwar’s Political BreakupsAnwar Ibrahim’s political journey is marked by allies who didn’t stay allies for long.

Read more »

Malcolm X's Journey of Spiritual Awakening after Haj PilgrimagePrime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's remarks and the story of Malcolm X's journey of spiritual awakening after the Haj pilgrimage reflect the transformative power of this religious rite that shapes the soul, purifies the heart, and inspires turning towards community and nation service with greater sincerity and compassion.

Read more »