Rare Omura's Whale Carcass Recovered in Singapore, Offering Rare Scientific Insight

The carcass of a rare Omura's whale was recovered off Singapore's coast, providing scientists with a valuable specimen for study despite evidence of a fatal ship strike. The whale, largely mysterious to science, undergoes a complex preparation process for future display.

Singapore's waters recently yielded a rare and important find: the carcass of an Omura's whale, a species so elusive that its basic biology and population numbers remain largely a mystery to science.

Discovered off Tanjong Pagar on September 6, 2025, the whale was identified through DNA analysis and skeletal features by experts at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum (LKCNHM). This sub-adult male, estimated to be in its late teens, measured approximately 6.3 meters, significantly shorter than its potential full length of 10.6 meters. The advanced state of decomposition suggested it had died one to two weeks prior.

Injuries on the body were consistent with a ship strike, considered the probable cause of death, though researchers also found evidence of a previously healed fracture. The recovery of such a specimen is exceptionally valuable given the species' status as 'data deficient' on the IUCN Red List, meaning there is no clear information on its global population, migration patterns, or lifespan.

The subsequent process of preparing the whale's skeleton for research and eventual public display was a monumental and smelly task. Museum staff, a team of 34, had to conduct microdefleshing and extensive degreasing to remove natural oils from the bones, which can turn rancid and attract pests.

The scale presented unique challenges; the 2.6-meter-long skull was too large for standard degreasing pots and required a specially prepared tank, undergoing six treatment cycles before work was halted due to the bone's increasing fragility. The smell was described as reminiscent of rotten salted fish and rancid oil, prompting staff to use standard personal protective equipment and even apply medicated oils inside their masks.

During the recovery, the mandible (lower jaw) dislodged and fell into the water but was retrieved the next day. Now, the museum faces the complex task of reassembling the skeleton, likened to assembling a giant jigsaw puzzle. This effort aims to contribute concrete knowledge to the scientific community about the Omura's whale's biology and the threats it faces, such as ship strikes. A museum spokesperson has set a target to have the completed skeleton on public display before June 2027.

This timeline notably aligns with the 120th anniversary of the first baleen whale exhibition at the Raffles Museum in 1907, marking a significant historical continuity in Singapore's marine natural history curation and public education. The specimen provides a rare, tangible link to a vulnerable species about which almost everything is still being discovered





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Omura's Whale Singapore Marine Life Ship Strike Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum Whale Skeleton Data Deficient Species IUCN Red List Baleen Whale Whale Conservation Marine Biology

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