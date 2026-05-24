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Rare Gila-Gila Magazine Collection Worth RM40,000

Arts & Culture News

Rare Gila-Gila Magazine Collection Worth RM40,000
Gila-Gila MagazineRare CollectiblesMalaysia
📆24/5/2026 11:59 PM
📰staronline
17 sec. here / 6 min. at publisher
📊News: 24% · Publisher: 75%

A man's childhood fascination with the Gila-Gila magazine has resulted in a prized collection of more than 800 editions, including the elusive first issue that he bought for RM10,000 to complete the set. Mohd Redzuwan Mohd Jamail, 40, owns a complete collection of the iconic humour magazine from its first issue published in 1978 up to the latest edition, numbered 873.

A man's childhood fascination with the Gila-Gila magazine has resulted in a prized collection of more than 800 editions, including the elusive first issue that he bought for RM10,000 to complete the set.

Mohd Redzuwan Mohd Jamail, 40, owns a complete collection of the iconic humour magazine from its first issue published in 1978 up to the latest edition, numbered 873. The administrative assistant with the Perlis Health Department said his interest in the magazine began during a family trip when he was eight years old

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