A rare albino buffalo, nicknamed 'Donald Trump', was spared from being slaughtered during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Bangladesh due to public safety concerns and exceptional public interest.

A rare albino buffalo , nicknamed 'Donald Trump' due to its golden coat, was spared from being slaughtered during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Bangladesh . The 700-kilogram buffalo was originally sold for sacrifice before authorities intervened due to public safety concerns and the exceptional public interest in the animal.

According to an official from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the decision to save the buffalo was made at the last minute, citing security concerns and the high level of public interest. The Ministry's Minister, Salahuddin Ahmed, ordered that the buffalo be exempt from slaughter, the buyer's money be refunded, and the animal be relocated to the national zoo in Dhaka.

The buffalo's owner, Ziauddin Mridha, explained that the nickname was given by his brother, who noticed the animal's resemblance to the former US President. Mridha described the buffalo as very docile and requiring regular care, including frequent feeding and bathing. The albino buffalo is a rare sight in Bangladesh, where most livestock have dark coats, making it a major attraction during the peak season for livestock sales during Eid al-Adha.

The public's fascination with the buffalo was so great that the farm where it was kept was flooded with visitors, with some even traveling from afar to see the animal for themselves. The buffalo's gentle nature and unique appearance have made it a social media sensation, with many people expressing their admiration for the animal's beauty and docility.

Despite the initial plan to slaughter the buffalo, the public's outcry and the authorities' intervention have ensured that it will live on, bringing joy and wonder to many people. The incident highlights the importance of considering public opinion and animal welfare in decision-making processes, especially during significant cultural and religious events. It also underscores the need for responsible and compassionate treatment of animals, particularly those that are rare and unique.

The story of the albino buffalo has captured the hearts of many, serving as a reminder of the importance of kindness, empathy, and understanding towards all living beings





saysdotcom / 🏆 9. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Albino Buffalo Bangladesh Eid Al-Adha Animal Welfare Public Opinion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IMF Negotiates New Assistance Program for Bangladesh Amid Iran WarThe International Monetary Fund (IMF) is in negotiations with the Bangladeshi government for a new assistance program to help the country manage the economic impact of the Iran war. The new program will aim to help Bangladesh build a more resilient and sustainable economy, and will focus on supporting the country's efforts to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Read more »

Bangladesh boosts vigilance over suspected forced crossings from IndiaZURICH: Hong Kong has overtaken Switzerland as the top global booking centre for cross-border wealth, a first that is unlikely to be reversed as hubs in Asia grow faster than the European safe-haven, Boston Consulting Group said on Wednesday.

Read more »

Former MACC chief looking into legal action against TeiDHAKA: A buffalo in Bangladesh nicknamed 'Donald Trump' for its flowing blond hair has been spared from sacrifice after shooting to fame, and will instead be cared for at the national zoo.

Read more »

‘Trump’ buffalo spared sacrifice, sent to Bangladesh zooUshuaia, Argentina's icy outpost at the end of the world, fears the hantavirus will chill tourism.

Read more »